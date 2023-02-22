Abros Sports International expands its line of products with its new range of shoes, ABS Hyperfuse; gears up to sell 1 crore pair by 2024

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI/SRV): Abros Sports International Pvt Ltd, a leading footwear brand in India, known for offering premium-quality Sports & Casual shoes at an affordable price, has recently launched its new range of shoes, ABS Hyperfuse. In addition to broadening the brand's line of excellent products, the new range of shoes, backed by ABS Hyperfuse's extra-bounce technology, stands out for its lightweight, fashionable, and long-lasting qualities.

Using cutting-edge technology, the brand has created a featherweight midsole, known as Hyperfuse, which is not only designed to lend premium quality comfort to the user but also withstand long-time wear. A trailblazer in introducing innovative shoes with cutting-edge technology to the Indian market at an affordable price, Abros Sports has outperformed every domestic competitor in the Indian market, setting new milestones with ABS Hyperfuse.

Moreover, what makes ABS Hyperfuse special is that the shoes are not only stylish, breathable, and affordable but also have bouncing-back properties that gives extra push from the ground while walking, running, or jumping, making the shoes perfect for the daily hustle. Also, the shoes come with arch support and anti-skid properties that lend a stronger grip and a better walking experience.





Sharing his thoughts on the launch of the product, Anil Sharma, MD of Abros Sports, said, " Since inception, our journey has been exceptional. Owing to our undying efforts to bring the best shoes to the customer, we have seen robust growth and witnessed a CAGR of 60%. The demand for our product is forever consistent and we are extremely happy to announce the expansion of our product line with the launch of ABS Hyperfuse."

Abros Sports owns the complete supply chain that includes making soles from basic compounds & making uppers from threads - all is done in-house at different manufacturing units. This enables the brand to provide the highest quality products to its customers. The brand also holds all required ISO quality certifications for its production and processing.

In addition to the new release, the brand offers a complete footwear range for the whole family, starting from sports shoes, sneakers, and casual shoes to clogs, slippers, and sandals. Testifying the popularity of the products among the customers, the company sold more than 40 Lac pairs in its first year of operations. As a key player in the Indian footwear industry, the brand is currently targeting to sell more than 60 Lac pairs by the end of this year and is gearing up to sell 1 Crore pairs by 2024.

With the mission of bringing fashionable, long-lasting, comfortable footwear to the world at an affordable price, Abros Sports International Pvt Ltd was established in February 2020. From its inception, Abros products were well received by the market and the company witnessed robust growth, currently, Abros has 5 Sales wings namely offline Distribution, Exclusive Stores, Online D2C, Organized retail, and Exports. With more than 100 distributors and 10,000+ multi-brand outlets (MBO), the brand has established its presence across all of India. Now, Abros has started setting up its Exclusive stores starting from Delhi/NCR, Rajasthan & UP, company is planning to open 100+ exclusive stores in the near future. Additionally, Abros shoes are available on all major e-commerce platforms and big retailers like Stelatoes, Kins, Popular group, and Wings & Delco footwear, to name a few. Abros Shoes' expansion strategy will be to prioritize online sales across India and reach out to various importers from the Middle East and Europe.

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

