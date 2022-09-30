Absolute Matrimony launches app for professionals across India and Abroad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Absolute Matrimony, a brand of Ultra Rich Weddings Private Limited, has launched their mobile application for Indian Professionals across India & Abroad over iOS App Store & Android Play Store. They had launched their matrimonial website earlier in the year, with a keen vision to provide verified services to all their clientele. The app is one of the few of its kind, which only allows completely verified and paid members to access the application.

Their motto of 'Zero Tolerance towards Fake Profiles' aims to bridge the shortcomings of online matrimonial platforms. Their website & application are focused on providing match-making services to Indian professionals across the globe.

Absolute Matrimony app's USP:

- An online presence, which is time saving and much more convenient.

- Stricter Verification Process, to end the hassles of fake and obsolete profiles.

- Filtering out of disinterested profiles, by allowing only paid members to enter the website

- Personality & Horoscope matching features, for shortlisting compatible profiles before

- Minimum Income Criteria for Registration, to ensure financial compatibility and equality.

- Confidentiality, by not keeping any contact details on website.

Their process over the website & application is very lucid and instinctive. The first step is to Check Eligibility of prospective member. The prospect should be of Indian Nationality, with a qualifying salary criterion of Rs 4 LPA for males and Rs 3 LPA for females. Once found eligible, the Prospect can enter their personal details and partner preferences. After payment, the prospect sends relevant documents over e-mail & undergoes a 'Video Verification'. The 'Video Verification' feature not only adds another step of screening, but also ensures that the prospect is being registered willingly, and is on-board with the match-making procedure. This further deters the un-interested or irrelevant profiles on the platform.

The member profile gets activated only upon completion of above steps.



The members can then reach out to other genuine, verified & paid members. The shortlisting of profiles is done based on various parameters like Religion, Community, Location, Age, Height and Financial Preferences. The platform also gives their members an opportunity to find Like-Minded Matches through the unique, psychologist-recommended, 'Personality Questions' section. This section has 8 targeted questions, which will help in gauging & relating to the psychology of the members.

The exclusive 'This is Me' feature in each profile helps our members to show their unique personality. A video relays what a picture can't. This feature is very helpful in the initial Ice-Breaking. The in-app compatibility tools also let them check the Horoscope Match / Kundali Milan and Sun-sign harmony with every shortlisted profile.

Another forte of this platform is that they do not keep any contact details on their website. When both the members have expressed mutual interest, their contact details are shared with the other over personal emails.

Saurabh Goswami, Founder, Absolute Matrimony said, "Our mission is to provide verified & genuine matches amplified by their zeal to actively reach the needful. Hence, their registration fee is Re. 1 only for 6 months, without any compromise over their rigorous registration and screening procedure."

Absolute Matrimony is all set to cater to Indian diaspora across the globe. They also have over 100 Associate Partners present across India, US, Canada & UK to enable ease of operations.

For downloading the application:

Visit the website: www.absolutematrimony.com

Android Play Store:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=app.absolutematrimony&hl=en_IN&gl=US

Apple Store:

apps.apple.com/in/app/the-absolute-matrimony/id1631967371

For more information, please contact at +91 93289 81998.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

