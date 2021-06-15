ABSYZ launches SpinnerBolt on Salesforce AppExchange

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): ABSYZ Software Consulting Pvt. Ltd. today announced it has launched SpinnerBolt on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to enhance visits, sales processes, and order management, specifically for the spinning mills industry, by quickly calculating various quantity measurements.

Features like the Visit Plan Scheduler create and provide access to visit plans for Field agents easily. Field Agents can access their visits, navigate to Google Maps, and can check in on visits to stores. The system also suggests the shortest route for agents, to cover all the stores, scheduled on a day.

Using the Product Catalog Page, agents can easily add products, and generate quotes.

There is an Ease of calculation of various types of quantity measurements, specifically for the spinning industry. Added features are E-signature functionality on order approval and Powerful Analytics on sales and targets. This can be a boon for the users and they can avail the latest technology and move forward with ease and expertise.

Integrated directly with Salesforce, SpinnerBolt is currently available on AppExchange at appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000FMkeoUAD.

CEO of ABSYZ, Anshul Jain, said, "We are extremely proud of this achievement as we deliver an industry-specific app. Kudos to our technical team for the continuous development of SpinnerBolt on Salesforce AppExchange."

Salesforce, AppExchange, and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers, and entrepreneurs to build, market, and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 9 million customer installs and 1178,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.



ABSYZ Software Consulting Pvt. Ltd. is a majority-owned subsidiary of Youngsoft Inc, Michigan. In 2011, (Acquisition 2019) ABSYZ was acquired by Youngsoft in the same year. A niche team of 250+ strong Salesforce, Digital - Mobility, and UI/UX consultants spread across the world for your digital transformation requirements.

ABSYZ caters to a wide range of solutions from Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud, Analytics, Integrations, and Custom development. A separate mobile application, UI/UX, and the digital team augments these services. A CMMI Level 3 company, ABSYZ adheres to strict process controls to enable a fantastic customer experience without compromising three aspects of project delivery: technology, people, and process.

For more information, please visit www.absyz.com.

