Academy for Bankers aims to be the premium platform to deliver future ready training to X, Y and Z Generation Banks

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Resource Management Network, a leading talent and resource management company with operations across the US, Middle East, Africa and India, has announced the launch of Academy for Bankers - its specialised training offering to fill gaps in talent, training and development in the banking sector.

This unique training academy brings thought leaders, subject matter experts, and seasoned industry veterans from leading banks and financial companies to deliver future-ready training to mid and senior-level professionals.

Academy for Bankers (AFB) aims to fill the training, learning & development, and mentoring void that exists in the industry. It does this by making banking veterans accessible for mentoring and growth opportunities. The Academy for Bankers helps budding, mid-level professionals and senior executives across banking teams to build/scale the perfect growth strategy.

AFB is backed by global banking leaders, practitioners, consultants, and subject matter experts with each having over 20 years of industry and domain experience and been associated with the world's leading global banks for decades. With an average work experience of over 20 years, the team at Academy for Bankers are best equipped to mentor the next generation of global bankers. They are a division of Resource Management Network headquartered out of Texas, USA with a presence in the UAE and India.

Banking in today's world is shaped by digital in a big way. Technologies such as artificial intelligence, ML and Blockchain are playing a significant role in banking services and processes and are shaping the future of banking. In this fast-moving world of transactions, Banks cannot ignore the fundamentals of banking.

"We help banks align with prevalent industry expectations and future trends. Our rich, industry-leading pedagogy keeps the evolving future in mind," said Priya Lakshmi Ugandeswaran, Director, Academy for Bankers.

The Academy for Bankers Advantages



The courseware and instruction delivery are built keeping the intensive workflow of the banking and finance industry in mind. They are best suited to help teams struggling to acquire in-demand skills. Our unique advantage is due to:

Short and convenient, live online modules, that do not impact productivity

Unique micro learning format for improved understanding and knowledge retention

Aided learning backed with practical case studies

Continuous assessment to gauge progress and understanding of concepts

Mobile optimised for convenient learning

The entire spectrum of instruction across levels (basic to advanced) and topics (banking, technology, policy and more).

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

