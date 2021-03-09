Academy of Creative Arts Boston is going global offering their 30+ different creative and performing art programs online

Boston (Massachusetts) [US], March 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Converting pandemic into an opportunity to spread their love for art globally through virtual/online classes, Academy has added new programs to their suite of 30+ programs by collaborating with award-winning Bollywood choreographer Sandip Soparrkar and his team to bring his dance program to ACA so students can learn Bollywood Dance from real Bollywood Choreographers from Mumbai sitting right in their living rooms.

In February of 2021 Academy also launched College Admissions Counselling & SAT/ACT Test Prep programs catering to heavy demand from college-bound students and parents.

"If we can learn online - why restrict learning from local teachers, why not learn from some of the best in the industry. That's what prompted us to expand and collaborate with award-winning artists like Sandip Soparrkar to bring his dance program to the Academy. This is just the beginning, we plan to collaborate with many such passionate artists to bring their programs through our Academy " said Hetal Joshi - Founder of the Academy of Creative Arts.

During these challenging times, amidst the worldwide pandemic of COVID 19, the Academy of Creative Arts Boston (USA) didn't sit back but immediately swung to action. The first thought was focused on students and their future, second on the staff members, to give them the right platform to enhance the teaching process and third with parents to continue sharing the bond of trust. Planning commenced for continuous education based on the situation, the need and the requirement.

The curriculum was enhanced and tweaked to support delivering value through online teaching. Teachers, parents and students were trained to use the online platform to its maximum potential. The most exciting and exhilarating bit of the whole plan was everybody was working from home. Within a month more than 500 students joined ACA Online Classes across the world.



Academy of Creative Arts Boston offers 30 plus different programs such as Art, Music (Hindustani Vocal, Guitar Tabla), Dance (Bollywood, Zumba, HipHop, Contemporary, Bhangra, Kathak, Odissi), Henna, Public Speaking, Hindi etc. all under one roof.

Academy's goal is to provide education and all resources are geared and spent towards the betterment of educational services and creating a best in a class educational institution. The vision for the Academy of Creative Arts is to become an institution of choice for any and all kinds of creative and performing arts.

Academy is a not for profit school formed by the husband-wife duo Java Joshi and Hetal Joshi in pursuit of providing this exposure to their kids and in turn has now brought the entire global community together to share their passion and love for the arts.

"Our mission is to provide an atmosphere (be it virtual or in-person) where creativity is encouraged and fostered, developing love for the art that will continue to grow forever. The focus is to provide the highest quality of education by some of the best in their field, all UNDER ONE ROOF." said Java Joshi - Founder of ACA.

Learn more about Academy and its program offerings at www.academyofcreativearts.org

