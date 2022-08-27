Accentuate your personality with Powerlook's varsity jackets

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 (ANI/ATK): Powerlook, a one-stop destination, known for bringing western style in the Indian market at affordable prices, is all set to launch its varsity jackets for the very first time in India. A style that has been an international trend will be soon available to Indian men who wish to flaunt their athletic self.

Varsity jackets also referred to as 'baseball jacket', button-through outerwear essential, had been an international trend until recently when it was being used more loosely to describe any sporty, button-up, collarless jacket that could be made of anything from jersey cotton to suede.

Powerlook, known for its youth collections, has always worked towards offering trending style patterns at best value-for-money deals. "People must not mind spending their hard-earned money and hence we offer the best of men's casual wear with a focus on the best style, comfort and affordability. The brand has become one of the fastest growing e-commerce brands in India with its unique range of men's casual wear with a shade of western touch," said Raghav Pawar, co-founder of Powerlook.



Founded by Raghavendra Pawar and Amar Pawar, Powerlook is a family-owned business. It started with its first retail shop in 2010 and currently, it has five outlets in Andheri, Borivali and Thane. "We are also successfully carrying out e-commerce trade since 2017," said a spokesperson of Powerlook adding, "We had entered the market with a hope to offer a product trend that was different from the regular clothing range that was available at other retailers and brands. We take pride in saying that we are the pioneers not just in offering this kind of a product range in India, but we have also set a trend for others to follow."

"With the business progressing at a good pace, we wish to take our brand to the next level and foray into the international market. We hope that our patrons enjoy this exciting product range as much as we enjoy making it available to them," said Amar Pawar, co-founder and chief fashion designer of Powerlook.

Starting price : Rs 1250 | For more collection visit : www.powerlook.in

This Story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

