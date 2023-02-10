Acclaimed International Squash Player Lakshmi Shruti Settipalli launches sustainable packaging solutions "Ecoverse Inc."

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): International Squash Player Lakshmi Shruti Settipalli launched sustainable packaging solutions company Ecoverse Inc. With an intent to leave a positive impact on the world and encouraging sustainable practices, Lakshmi Shruti launched Ecoverse Inc to provide healthier alternatives to plastic usage.

Ecoverse Inc. is headquartered in London, United Kingdom with a presence in Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. Ecoverse Inc. is currently pioneering a cutting-edge technology that converts waste food into sustainable carrier bags.

The product line designed by Lakshmi Shruti will not only be sustainable but can be decomposed within a short period of time and double as nutrition for animals and sea life.



Apart from being an Acclaimed International Athlete, Lakshmi Shruti is also an Global Entrepreneur & Philanthropist.

As an established International Squash player, Lakshmi Shruti has played many national and international tournaments and was one the youngest players in the country to go professional at the age of 16.

She has travelled to more than 45 countries to represent India in reputed international squash tournaments like British Open, Swiss Open, Australian Open, Dutch Open and the US Open.

Several honorable dignitaries of UK and India are proud of the innovative and noble vision of this 27-year-old top athlete and entrepreneur hailing from India.

