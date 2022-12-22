Ace begins possession at its Divino housing project

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI/GPRC): Reputed real estate developer Ace Group has announced the possession of its much sought-after residential project, Ace Divino, located in Greater Noida West.

A total of 993 units of the premium project are being offered for possession in the first phase; the registration process for which has already begun. The Group is confident of offering the remaining 639 units of Ace Divino for possession by March next year.

Despite repeated disruptions caused, first by Covid-19 lockdowns, and then by the Government ban on construction activities due to rising in air pollution levels in the NCR, the company takes pride in the fact that it has been able to deliver its most coveted project well on time.

Speaking about this remarkable achievement, Ajay Choudhary, CMD of Ace Group, said "It has been our prime focus to deliver all our projects on time. Ace Divino holds a special place for us as a Group, as it is one of the most preferred projects in Greater Noida West." Congratulating the new homeowners, he said, "With their long-cherished dream having come true, I'm sure they'll have the best of living experience at Ace Divino."



Choudhary expressed confidence that the Ace Divinowill earn an overwhelming response from its new residents as has been the case with the previous projects delivered by the Ace Group.

Located strategically at Sector-1 in Greater Noida West, the luxury residential project offers high-end apartments in 2,3 & 4BHK configurations, besides exquisite penthouses. Ace Divino is supplemented with all the modern features and amenities, including a double-height entrance lobby, exclusive garden floors & penthouses, table-tennis and billiards halls and a special arena for other indulgences. It also includes a kids' play zone, a cobbled drop-off with a feature wall, a restricted one-point entry for safety, and a luxury clubhouse offering the best-in-class amenities.

With the first phase of possession already on, the inventory at Ace Divino is running out fast. Despite that, the Ace Group has kept a window open for those who would like to be a part of this premium project, at the best possible deals. It's a never-before offer that one will miss at one's own peril, claimed the company.

