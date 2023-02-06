Ace music composer Chintal Khatke gears up for his debut banger 'Drunk and High'

New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI/PNN): Music is a universal language that exceeds the barriers of age, language and diversity. But not many can speak and understand it fluently. Chintal Khatke can be counted among the few who not only understand music but make it as well. After working with several musical artists over his career, the passionate music composer finally released his own number, "Drunk and High".

Recalling his experience of how the idea of the song came to him, Chintal revealed that it was on an ordinary night in 2021. "I remember once making a friendly call to one of my ex-girlfriends while out drinking with my friends. It made me think I should write a song about this as it is a commonly shared feeling. The hook kept playing in my mind, and I went to my studio to write down the song," he adds. "I was in a phase of funk and disco, so instead of creating a heartbreaking song, I went for something poppy and dancy. I wanted to create something for pop culture. I took my time to understand the genre and made 6 different versions of the song to see which of those sounded the best. At the end of 2021, we shot the video of the song with my elder brother, who is a film director, Rohil Khatke. I got my song mixed from Puneet Samtani who has worked with many great names in the industry, and got the track mastered from the legendary studio. - Abbey Roads Studios, London."

Khatke, who is a multi-instrumentalist, recalls that he began playing his first instrument, the piano when he was eight years old. "The first song I learned to finish was 'We are the world - Michael Jackson, ' a song that shows collaboration between many artists for a great cause. Curious to know new piano techniques, I started improvising my own versions of songs and began exploring new cultures of music from various genres. Around this time, my mother started her own film academy 'Cine Academy' in Nagpur, where we had a recording studio and courses related sound engineering and music production. I used to sit down with the teacher and learn recording instruments in Pro Tools. This is where I started participating in music production and starting composing and recording my first demos."



Over the span of his career, the young music composer has worked with several acclaimed artists such as A.R. Rahman, Salim Merchant and Amit Trivedi, among others. It would be a treat to know what else he has packed in for his fans after his latest single.

Song: https://youtu.be/6FT58IAiTFc

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

