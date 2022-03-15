ACKO Drive launches in Hyderabad, offers a one-stop solution for car buyers

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Prospective car buyers in Hyderabad can now avail services offered by ACKO Drive, an online platform that provides a 100% digital car buying experience to customers.

ACKO Drive's launch in Hyderabad will enable customers to find the best deals on cars with convenient delivery and financing options from the comfort of their homes. ACKO Drive has been on a growth trajectory, with its business growing by 50% year on year. With a presence in Bangalore, Mumbai, the NCR region, and Pune, Hyderabad is the fifth city to get ACKO Drive.

Hyderabad is the fastest-growing car market in India. With ACKO Drive, potential car buyers in the city can browse through an extensive online catalogue of readily available best-priced cars across major carmakers, along with easy financing and insurance options. ACKO Drive makes the entire car purchase experience effortless, freeing the customer from having to deal with the hassles of negotiations, paperwork, research for best insurance price and loan management. Furthermore, in partnership with multiple banks, ACKO Drive provides customers with the best deals on car financing.



There has been a massive shift towards contactless modes of buying since the pandemic, and more and more people are opting to invest in their own vehicles to prevent exposure to crowds. With its digital and low-cost offerings, ACKO Drive is well equipped to cater to their demands.

Commenting on the launch, Nitin Chadha, Vice President, ACKO Drive, said, "People across India are embracing the manifold benefits of digitalization, and expect a smooth hassle-free online experience when buying small and big-ticket items. At ACKO Drive, we recognize this need, and we endeavour to revolutionize car purchases by focusing on quality customer experiences. Being one of the fastest-growing car markets in India with a large customer base online, Hyderabad was a natural choice for us to expand our operations. We are excited about the potential Hyderabad market has to become one of the top cities for ACKO Drive and hope to see consistent growth as consumers explore newer modes of buying cars that save them time and money. ACKO Drive plans to continue introducing innovations and to offer convenient car purchase options as people's preferences evolve."

ACKO Technology and Services P Ltd. is the holding company of ACKO General Insurance Limited and ACKO Drive - a new product from ACKO Technologies and Services P Ltd. It acts as a virtual car dealer. It gives a one-stop solution for the best first-hand car buying experience, right from car discovery to delivery at the best price. It offers the best deals along with the option to test drive the car before deciding on the product. The service is available in selected cities - Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune. There are cars available from 36 brands in the economy to premium price range.

For more details of the company, log on to the website ackodrive.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

