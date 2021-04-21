Acneologist Dr Suyomi gets Champions of Change Awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Renowned Acneologist Dr Suyomi Shah, MD Dermatologist and Certified Trichologist (IAT Australia), has been felicitated with the prestigious National Award "Champions of Change 2020" by the Interactive Forum on Indian Economy (IFIE), a non-profit recognized by Govt. of India, for her exemplary achievements.

Dr Suyomi Shah, who is popularly known as Dr Su, received her award from Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra & Goa, who was the Chief Guest at the Champions of Change Awards ceremony held in Goa.

Dr Su's followers refer to her as an Acneologist, a moniker that she has rightfully earned through her hard work, was among the many luminaries who also received their awards at the gala ceremony for their contribution in various fields including their efforts in India's fight against the pandemic that has rocked the nation. She was the youngest amongst all the awardees.

Some of the other prominent awardees included Shri Pramod Sawant (Hon'ble CM GOA), Shri Shripad Naik (Hon'ble Union Ayush Minister of India), Raj K Purohit (Indian Politician), Suresh Jain (India politician), M.K Stalin (Indian Politician, Tamil Nadu), Sonu Nigam, Hema Malini, Sushmita Sen among several others.

Speaking on her spectacular achievement, Dr Su said, "It is a great honour to be called a Champion of Change. It is the validation of the confidence that I have in my work and I am so grateful for all the appreciation from my followers around the world. I sincerely hope that I am able to reach out to as many people as possible and help relieve them from the immense trouble they have to face in life due to acne."

This year, the prestigious Champions of Change Awards were conferred in the following categories - Social Welfare, Culture, Education, Health Care, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and Special Contribution in Aspirational Districts, Corona Warrior, and for the National Unity.

Dr Suyomi Shah finds a place among the Champions of Change this year as she has literally disrupted the telehealth sector in India with her young and vibrant brand, Dr Su, which is growing rapidly in the space of dermatology and skin care in India.



During the trying times of COVID lockdown in 2020, Dr Suyomi Shah started her page on Instagram (drsu.official), which has crossed the 300K follower milestone within less than a year. Today, the brand Dr Su has emerged as a decisive voice in the cluttered cosmetics world and is consistently inspiring and educating people about skincare and haircare.

"Acne is something I struggled myself with for years. Successful treatment requires implementation of holistic lifestyle changes. I started my journey as a dermatologist with a special emphasis towards treating acne for my patients. The word of mouth from those who benefited from my treatment made sure that my brand, Dr Su made progress at a huge pace. And before I knew it, I was given the title of - 'World's first Acneologist' which aptly describes what I started with," shares Dr Suyomi.

Dr Su has helped thousands of patients get rid of their acne. Extraordinary results often lead her patients to call her a super doc, however, Dr Su is as friendly as one can be. Her intention is to be accessible to all her patients on a personal level.

No wonder then, Dr Suyomi has emerged as one of the most sought-after dermatologists today and her brand, Dr Su is on a mission to help as many people as possible and empower them to combat skin and hair-related problems more effectively, which effectively makes her a true Champion of Change!

The Jury for Champions of Change Award is headed by Justice K.G. Balakrishnan (Former CJI and Former Chairman NHRC) and the Jury members include former Supreme Court Judges.

An initiative of Interactive Forum on Indian Economy (IFIE), a non-profit recognized by Govt. of India, The Champions of Change Awards are aimed at promoting Gandhian values, cleanliness (Swachhata), community service, and social development. The Champions of Change Award comprises a certificate and a gold medal.

For more information, log on to en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Champions_of_Change_(award).

