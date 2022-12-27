ACOHI Announces Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani to be the Next International Destination for Tourism

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): In an extremely heartwarming move, ACOHI announces Mahabaleshwar & Panchgani of Maharashtra to be the next International Destination for Tourism, Leisure Destination & Medical Tourism with the presence of many National & International Dignitaries at a National Press Conference positioned here at the National Secretariat of ACOHI Asia in Pune.

Mahabaleshwar & Panchgani is blessed with a rich heritage of History, Nature, and the Colonial Era and has not been given the status it deserves. Many Indians go to International destinations in the search of Nature, Flora & Fauna, Leisure along with value-for-money destinations all across Asia & World but they are unaware of our own rich supreme heritage of destinations available in the form of Mahabaleshwar & Panchgani.

"We will be developing the areas in terms of Destination Tourism, Destination Weddings and Heritage Tourism along with National - International Medical Tourism, Education Tourism looking at its proximity to Pune, Mumbai & Kolhapur. All the major and selected Hotels will be trained and certified to handle International Clients in terms of International Food, Hygiene, Safety, Tourism, Language, Etiquettes, Nature and many other aspects along with classifying Hotels as per their standards and linking them with various International Embassies of various countries by giving International Tourists the opportunity to visit and stay at Mahabaleshwar & Panchgani along with Local & State Tourists of India."

"India itself is blessed with heavenly destinations and there will be much less need to travel to other countries if we develop our own tourism spots which are equipped with all major amenities to handle any National & International clients. We only lack in promoting it and positioning it on the National & International map along with hand-holding with State & Local Tourism Ministries & Departments to the Hospitality Industry sectors of all cadres of that particular State & City which will be done exclusively now by ACOHI," said Chairman & BOG Chief Dr Sanee Awsarmmel addressing the Media.

We are extremely happy to announce the Accreditation & Certification of the first property named Bella Vista which is classified & certified as ACOHI 4 Star Grade Luxury Property which has fulfilled all the criteria's and has found its place in the premium segment of ACOHI Grading & Accreditation after the rigorous checks of BOG formats which was scheduled in all the departments of the Hotel on satisfying level as per the mandate of ACOHI Accreditation & Star Grading Procedure & Mandate.

"Accreditations will also help the brand & property along with others here in Mahabaleshwar & Panchgani as it will also help Government agencies along with our Industry in creating Trust, Uniformity, Secure Atmosphere for Customers, Controlling the Crime, Safety and Security via ACOHI Protocols," said Dr Awsarmmel.

We are fortunate to be the first in the segment in entre India and feels it's all the hard work of all these years by our entire staff and management who has been playing a key role in making sure all our guests get best of the service & luxury in terms of Food, Stay, Value for Money, Hygiene, Safety, Nature and our warmth via our service. We are fully gearing up to handle any International Clients or for their any immediate need which they could see seeking Mahabaleshwar & Panchgani as an International destination for Tourism and Leisure.

Bella Vista is blessed with unique heavenly location which is its USP beating other hotels due to its strategic location in the midst of heavenly nature along with rewarding food of various cuisines adopting the major hygiene & safety standards which has been laid by the ACOHI SAFETY PARAMETERS FOR HOTELS for the safety of our customers which are very supreme in nature and in the interest of customers and their safety.

"We are preparing ourselves for the function which is raised by ACOHI in the coming days where luminaries from the Hospitality Industry of India along with Consulate Generals of various Countries to Stars of Bollywood and Government Officials of various States are slated to visit Bella Vista property to announce and stamp the much awaited announcement for Mahabaleshwar & Panchgani marking it as International Destination," said Ramesh Gaur the CEO of Bella Vista.



"Apart from the ACOHI Accreditation & Star Grading Procedure & Mandate's important points we will also be marching ahead on using the parameters of ACOHI which are in the interest of our customers, it will make our property absolutely worthwhile as it will give value for money for our customers which are based on Alkaline Water, Pure Oil, Pure Organic Salt, Chemical Free Sugar, Organic Vegetables, A2 Milk, Pure & Best Graded Masale to name the few parameters which we will be acting upon for the safety of our customers giving them premium service, hygiene and safety in food & beverages. These parameters will be used for the first ever time in Mahabaleshwar & Panchgani as per the norms of ACOHI," added Mr. Gaur.

Furthermore, communications with ACOHI for Accreditations and Star Gradings write back at inquiries.asia-division@acohi.org.

What is ACOHI Gradation of Star Hotels & Resorts

The official procedure which has been mandated by ACOHI Board of Governance which enables the Hotel brand to get ACOHI Certifications as per the order and mandate of Grade which starts from Grade 1 to 5 as max in the sub categories of Luxury, Semi Luxury, Business, Economy, Heritage, Club, Airport, Mall, Facility and so on.

ACOHI accredits and certifies the property where tough criteria is fulfilled by Hotels across India & Asia not only for Hotels but for all the segments falling under the banner of Hospitality Industry of India & Asia. This is Asia's first private premium body which is into scientific, non bias and holistic accreditation of Hotels & Resorts across India & Asia approved by Government of India via their LEGAL Approved Article ACOHI - MCAGOIMOA3A/1/SUB/30/31/33/IND/ASIA.

The Process

Tough process is implemented where a team of experts visit without prior notice to the Hotel and checks of all departments in depth is done, after the scrutiny which is followed by stay at hotel also has interaction with various departments of Hotel & Guests for their views about the hotel to checking in depth all major & important department like all types of Kitchens & Bakeries, Front Office, Housekeeping, F & B Service, Engineering Mechanisms, Customer Service, Garbage, Gas Plants, Laundry, Carbon Prints, Water Facilities, Storage and Stores, HR Department & Policies, Legal Implications, Guest & Service Management, State & Central Licensing Procedure, Security and so on all the departments are brought under scrutiny by the designated Committee who is on roll for certifying the property.

The committee which is formed by ACOHI has tough criteria for which only best experts are picked across India & Asia who are subject specialists and experts, till the last moment names of the experts visiting the hotel is kept in secret for the fair grading of procedure.

This is the best move for our Nation as we are identifying our own resources and destinations and are promoting them globally, by this move not only local tourism, artisans, hotels and local economy will be boosted but also rich culture in terms of "Athithi Devo Bhava" slogan will also come into existence benefitting local, state and eventually country's economy.

More information available at www.acohi.org.

