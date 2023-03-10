Actions taken under PM Modi's leadership make India even more attractive to do business: US Commerce Secy

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Actions that India has taken under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership make India an even more attractive place to do business, said US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo while responding to a question during a joint press conference after the relaunch of the India-US Commercial Dialogue on Friday.

Raimondo said that the US was making a number of announcements.

On behalf of the US, the Commerce Secretary said US companies were making sizeable investments in India.



"You will see an increased drumbeat of those announcements. In fact, I think that's why so many CEOs (of US companies) have come on this particular visit," Raimondo said, adding, "It's a combination of the desire to have a more resilient, diversified supply chain, but also very candidly, so many of the actions that India has taken under Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi's leadership, even over the past couple of years, make India an even more attractive place to do business."



The US Commerce Secretary added, "More transparency, the rapid move to a digital economy, absolutely zero tolerance for corruption... all of those things make India an even more attractive partner. I also think as we move towards finalising the Indo-Pacific economic framework, that again will provide an incentive for US companies to want to do more business in India." (ANI)

