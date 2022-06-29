Actor Mukesh J Bharti and Producer Manju Bharti won Midday International Icon Award 2022 held in Dubai

Dubai (UAE), June 29 (ANI/PNN): Actor Mukesh J Bharti continues to create buzz as his last movie Pyar Mein Thoda Twist, got a good review and was appreciated by the audience.

Pyar Mein Thoda Twist won him a nomination for the Bollywood Iconic Actor Award, And finally, he won this award and listed his name in Most Iconic Actor in Bollywood. Manju Bharti is a well-known Bollywood producer; She is best recognized for her contribution in the field of Bollywood.

She bagged Bollywood Iconic Producer Award at Midday International Icon Award for her contribution to Bollywood. The magnificent ceremony was held at the Intercontinental Hotel in a festival city in Dubai, organised by Midday. It was a star-studded affair that had the audience wonderstruck as glitterati walked the red carpet.

Mukesh J Bharti had made his Bollywood debut through Kaash Tum Hote; then he did "Mausam Ikrar Ke Do Pal Pyar Ke ". The director of this movie Partho Ghosh and producer Manju Bharti showed immense faith in his films.

On this occasion, Mukesh J Bharti said, "I am thankful to the jury members and the organiser for recognising my talent and considering me capable of this award. Recognition is as important as it boosts our confidence and determination. I dedicate this award to all my cast crew and Fans; without them, I'm nothing."



Manju Bharti is the Founder & CEO of Vivek Films Production House, a leading film production company from Mumbai. Manju is making strong content and giving a good message to society. Manju Bharti walked the red carpet along with her husband, Actor Mukesh J Bharti.



Producer Manju Bharti, "I am pleased, humbled and honoured to have received the "Midday International Icon Producer. Awards like these make it worthwhile for us and inspire me to do more. I dedicate this award to all my team members".

The two days awards ceremony organised by Mid-Day, honoured cinema stalwarts for their remarkable achievements at the Midday International Icon Awards 2022 ceremony in Dubai.

Bollywood actresses Vaani Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Isha Kopikar, Pooja Chopra, Esha Gupta, Niharika Raizada, and Rakhi Sawant were honoured. Actors Vivek Oberoi and Amrita Fadnavis had a special guest on occasion.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

