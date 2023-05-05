Actor Omkar Kapoor starrer LaVaste teaser out now: A tale to unite for the sake of unclaimed dead bodies

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI/PNN): ADIV PRODUCTIONS PVT LTD has officially released the teaser for their upcoming movie, Lavaste. Director Sudeesh Kanaujia, Producer Aditya Verma & Co Producer Rohandeep Singh bring a unique story onto the big screen, showcasing the unspoken tragedy of unclaimed dead bodies in our society.

Lavaste follows the journey of Satyansh, a B.Tech graduate whose job is to pick up dead bodies. However, the story is not about him or his family, but the unclaimed bodies that have heirs. The movie aims to unite people for the sake of the unclaimed bodies, shining a light on the inhumanity and tragedy that exists in our society.

Starring Omkar Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, Brijendra Kala, Urvashi S Sharma, Shubhangi Latkar, Aditya Verma and Vikas Giri. Lavaste is set to hit theatres on May 26th, 2023 releasing by Jumping Tomato Studio. The movie features music by Manojj Negi, with vocals by the legendary Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, and Swanand Kirkire.



As we eagerly anticipate the release of Lavaste, let us come together and extend our support towards the cause of unclaimed dead bodies. Join the revolution and be a part of the change.

https://youtu.be/s_bzVRzq80k

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

