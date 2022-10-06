Actor Pawan Shankar introduces FASHIONARI Exhibitions in metro cities

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Actor Pawan Shankar and his wife Yukti Shankar introduce FASHIONARI, a premium fashion and lifestyle exhibition for the Indian metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chandigarh.

FASHIONARI, a Business to customer fashion exhibition shall be held on October 20, 2022 at the city's Blue Sea Banquets in Worli. The event will focus on festive wear for Diwali.

Fashionari is a stage for the talented Indian fashion designers from across India for showcasing their designs to the premium customers. The majority of participating brands will be positioned in the premium and bridge-to-luxury segments of the market. Many participating businesses will be small and medium sized enterprises.



The shopping fair will feature women's ethnic wear, occasion wear, traditional wear, and fusion wear for the upcoming autumn festive and wedding seasons. Other product categories which will feature in the event include jewelry, accessories, gift items, homeware, and handicrafts among others.

The business holds Fashionista shopping fairs, which also focus on womenswear, across India and aims to give premium Indian brands a platform from which to reach new customer demographics, particularly in locations where they do not have a brick-and-mortar retail presence.

Shankar's other exhibition brands FASHIONISTA (since 2008) focuses on Tier II cities and FASHIONAVYA (since 2020) which holds its events in Tier III cities of India. Group now exists in 40 cities of India with an experience of nearly 400 exhibitions. Fashionista has been winning awards from the last 5 years in Exhibition Excellence Awards for conducting maximum exhibitions in maximum cities of India.

Pawan Shankar was last seen in Bhuj The Pride of India and Adhure Poore Se Hum on Disney Plus Hotstar. Shankar would be next seen in upcoming Amazon Mumbai Diaries Season 2 as Hasan Rahimtullah and Netflix film Empire as Vineet Bhai.

