Actress & Former Femina Miss India World Sayali Bhagat hosts a Fashion show

New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI/PNN): Actress and former Femina Miss India World Sayali Bhagat recently hosted an event for the African Social Ambassadors program, which brings together like-minded individuals to create a better future for youth and women in countries in Africa.

A committed figure to making a positive impact in the world by addressing social issues and promoting wellness and health, Sayali Bhagat hosted Angela Malenga, Beauty Katebe, Nalavwe Chinakila, Doris Couvaras, Faith Kachenga Mukonko, and Mwila Masongo - the winners of the My Home Town Pageant Zambia, along with their mentors Chika IKE and Peral Thusi, in Delhi for a 4-day event. "Dreamers are Achievers", as the event was called, celebrated the six inspiring women as they shared their stories and journey as role models for dreamers.

On the first day of the event, the participants attended a health camp at Tagore International School and visited an art gallery. On the second day, Sayali Bhagat took the women on a tour of Delhi to experience India's culture and history, with additional photoshoots at the city's picturesque locations. The third day consisted of the women and their mentors attending a therapeutic wellness event where practices like yoga and sound therapy were demonstrated and discussed. On the fourth day, the participants visited Adarsh Public School where they engaged with NGOs that work for children's welfare, and attended a fashion show to bring the 4-day visit to a vibrant end. The fashion show was choreographed by Liza Verma and showcased attires by fashion designer Rina Dhaka which dazzled all the attendees and the press present. In addition to the fashion models, Indian personalities and achievers Donna Masih, Swareena Singh, Nidhi Chadha, Vineeta Batra, Ruchika Malhotra, Duji Nanda, and Seitu Kumar also walked the ramp. Maneesh Baheti of Haute services was a great help in organizing the event



After the fashion show, attendees moved to Khubani, the premier destination for contemporary and cutting-edge entertainment in Aero City, New Delhi, where they enjoyed a delectable culinary experience of Turkish and Persian cuisines, presented by Chef Narendra Latwal and his team. The resident DJ enthralled the attendees with his rich repertoire of music.

Over the 4 days, the women shared their success stories with children and women and inspired them to work towards their dreams. The mentors Chika IKE and Peral Thusi, who are actresses and film directors from Nigeria and South Africa, were highly impressed with Bhagat's planning and coordination and have promised to continue a close working relationship and offer her all their support in her future endeavors.

