actyv.ai elevates four executive leaders as co-founders

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In a rare move among start-ups, actyv.ai, the Singapore-headquartered category creator in the Enterprise SaaS with embedded B2B BNPL and insurance space, has announced the elevation of four members of its executive leadership team as Co-founders. These include Ambarish Ojha, EVP - Customer Engagement, Arunprasad Ram, VP - Product & Engineering, Chandru Sambasivan, Head of Marketing & Business Development and Sumit Khaneja, President - Business, Banking & Partnerships.

Ambarish Ojha, a technology leader with over 30 years of experience in global organisations such as SAP and UiPath, has played pivotal roles in building and scaling businesses. At actyv.ai, he has been instrumental in building a world-class Customer Engagement team and practice.

Arunprasad Ram, BITS Pilani alumni, is a seasoned IT professional with over 20 years of global experience in building software architecture and product strategy for organisations like, IBM, EXL and UiPath. With an in-depth knowledge of the Finance & Accounting framework, Arun has led the engineering team at actyv.ai to build a world-class enterprise SaaS product in a short span of six months.

Chandru Sambasivan, a Pearson Chevening and British Commonwealth Scholar, with over 25 years of experience across media business structures, has been a phenomenal business builder for the Times of India Group. He has been instrumental in establishing actyv.ai as a global brand to reckon with in a very short span of time and continues to formulate new strategic initiatives for growth.

Sumit Khaneja, with over 20 years of banking experience in HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank, has built and managed large teams for the entire spectrum of large corporates and SMBs. He has been instrumental in setting up over 20 Banking partnerships and a dedicated execution team in lightning speed for the platform's embedded offerings.



Commenting on their elevation, Raghu Subramanian, Founder and Global CEO of actyv.ai said, "I firmly believe that employees who join an early-stage company power their entrepreneurial spirit by leaving behind comfortable jobs, with a great leap of faith. Ambarish, Arun, Chandru and Sumit have all played pivotal roles in defining our business strategy and establishing actyv.ai as a global technology player. Their collective wisdom, extraordinary commitment and exemplary leadership will be integral to our progress in the years to come."



In addition, actyv.ai is also promoting over 50 of its employees as its Founding Members, Founding Leaders and Founding Management Partners. "Any organization structure should be designed for growth and must recognise and reward performance. These fifty team members have showcased stellar commitment and performance. I trust their elevation will fuel the company's next phases of growth. Considering their contribution and commitment to the company's vision, I take immense pleasure in elevating them to these positions," Raghu said.



actyv.ai had recently concluded a pre-Series A fundraise of USD 12Mn from 1Digi Ventures, Singapore, and has been on a global expansion spree setting up offices in Singapore and Dubai.

