actyv.ai hires top industry leaders to head customer engagement and banking verticals

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 7 (ANI/Mediawire): actyv.ai, the AI-powered Enterprise SaaS start-up embedded with B2B BNPL, today announced executive leadership appointments to further boost the company's growth strategy. Ambarish Ojha, a seasoned veteran from the Enterprise software and SaaS industry, has joined as EVP Customer Engagement.

He will lead Customer facing Technology functions including pre-sales, customer success, services and implementation & support. Sumit Khaneja, a Banking industry leader, will lead the company's efforts to build Banking partnerships and drive BNPL adoption. actyv.ai has been assembling a top-notch team to transform B2B supply chain transactions globally.

Ambarish Ojha, an experienced global leader with over 30 years of experience in managing customers and technologies, was most recently the head of product Support and Customer Success at UiPath India and previously the Head of Customer Experience at SAP Labs. "At a time when more and more businesses are digitising their processes, modernising operations through responsive technologies is a prerequisite. actyv.ai is solving numerous unanswered problems in the B2B supply chain through its innovative orchestration and I can't wait to be part of this revolution", Ojha said.





Sumit Khaneja, who was the Senior EVP and Zonal Manager of North and East for Kotak Mahindra Bank's SME business, is joining as President - Business, Banking & Partnerships. Sumit comes with over 21 years of banking experience across various functions covering the entire spectrum of SMBs and Large Corporates. "As technological advancements continue to disrupt traditional ways of banking, we are seeing more efficient tech solutions enabling financial transactions," said Khaneja."actyv.ai is at the forefront of transforming the entire B2B payments space and I believe that the potential for growth and value creation here is tremendous," he added.

Commenting on the appointments, Raghu Subramanian, Founder and Global CEO of actyv.ai, said "Ambarish is a business builder and is well-known in the industry for his customer-centric approach. As actyv.ai steps up to address the unsolved gap in the closed-loop supply chain ecosystem, Ambarish, with his problem-solving capabilities and reputation for achieving tangible results through flawless execution, is the ideal choice to lead our Customer Engagement." He said, "Sumit complements our strong performance-oriented culture and I have no doubt that his contribution to drive consistent growth is going to be immense. He will spearhead the creation of Financial Health and Scoring as standalone businesses for us along with industry veteran, Prakash Dara."

"Both Ambarish and Sumit are extraordinary leaders and the wealth of experience that they bring on board will be tremendously beneficial to us. I'm thrilled to have them on board and I'm sure they will help us rise to the next level and have a worldwide footprint," Raghu Subramanian added.

actyv.ai helps enterprises onboard and off-board channel partners by digitizing document collection and data validation while providing comprehensive health reports and an overall score to improve the quality of channel partners. It also enables attractive payment terms to distributors and retailers through BNPL payment options backed by banks.

