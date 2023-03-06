actyv.ai partners with IIFL Finance to grow B2B BNPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): actyv.ai, a Singapore-headquartered, category creator in the enterprise SaaS with embedded B2B BNPL and insurance space, today announced its partnership with IIFL Finance (IIFL), one of the leading players in the financial services space in the country. This association will enable IIFL to provide bite-sized credit to power the 'Buy Now, Pay Later' embedded offering on the actyv.ai platform.



Arihant Jain, Head of Digital Products and Data Science, IIFL Finance said, "The SMB ecosystem is a major contributor of growth in the Indian economy. Business volatility necessitates SMBs to raise capital instantly. IIFL is committed to deliver structured credit products, backed by innovative technology to this category. actyv.ai, offering effective and relevant technology interventions for the enterprise and its partner ecosystem on a single platform is an ideal choice for collaboration. With our shared goals, this partnership with actyv.ai is a natural fit."





Raghunath Subramanian, Founder and Global CEO, actyv.ai said, "actyv.ai will enable IIFL's commitment to provide sustainable and responsible credit to SMBs across the country. We are certain that our AI-powered SaaS platform, with its embedded offerings, will help drive growth and deliver significant value to enterprises and their entire supply chain ecosystem. We are proud to partner with IIFL."

