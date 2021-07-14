Ad Film 'Raho Streaksy with SRK' launched with groundbreaking music composition

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI/ThePRTree): New-age Music Composer Aman Pant has recently composed an ad film 'Raho Streaksy with SRK' which is directed by Gauri Shinde.

The music video is a part of Streax's campaign that motivates its audience to turn their charm like Khan in under five minutes, with easy to use Streax shampoo hair color.

Created and Conceptualized by Lowe Lintas, the video features Shahrukh in a long-haired look and tied into a ponytail. He can also be seen wearing a white striped shirt with a black waistcoat and trousers. Soon after the ad dropped online, fans couldn't stop gushing over his new look.

The music concept revolves around matching with the bold and strong personality of the Bollywood Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan promoting the easy-to-use Streax shampoo hair colour.

Speaking about his new composition, Aman Pant says, "I have worked with Gauri Shinde on multiple ad campaigns but this one was special as I had to compose for SRK, the song has to be equally elegant and should match his personality, so we decided to go into the melodic hip hop zone. We bounced 4-5 tracks before we arrived at the final one."



Having composed over 2000 ads, he has won 'Artist Aloud Hungama's LA CALLING' which was mentored by Grammy Award-winning Hollywood record Producer John Shanks.

During the pandemic, as a Singer, composer, lyricist, and rapper, he released his official music video HARAMKHOR in 2020. He also won 'Best Music Composer' for an ad campaign by Freepublikan Awards for GROFERS GOBD AD CAMPAIGN'

Aman has worked with some renowned directors like Raj Kumar Hirani, Gauri Shinde, Sidharth Anand, Anand Gandhi, Kiran Rao, Sheshanka Ghosh, and more.

In today's age, every ad requires good music or beats to connect with the audience and spread the word in a catchy way. A music master and composer in the advertising world, Aman has earlier worked with many prominent artists and brands and is looking forward to new big projects and compositions.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

