Adah Sharma sizzles in Clovia's latest Bralette range

New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Clovia, a one-stop destination for women's innerwear and personal care range is making a statement with celebrities and budding fashion & beauty influencers for its loungewear and the newly introduced skincare range, Botaniqa.

The young talent of the Bollywood industry, Adah Sharma has styled a stunning video in Clovia bralette and shared it from her Instagram account.

The Indian actress mainly appears in Hindi and Tamil Indian films. Her portrayal of a possessed woman in the film "1920" was critically praised and earned her a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut nomination. She has also been part of a romantic comedy "Hasee Toh Phasee".

The actress is spinning the fashion game by going against the grain and flaunting bralettes with sharp pantsuits. Bralettes crafted in designer lace and low cuts are no more innerwear to keep under wraps rather these are becoming an absolute style statement giving a sassy touch to the overall look.

Adah is sizzling in the video and completely nailing the fashion game in chic and mesmerizing the latest bralette range from Clovia. From pastels florals to solid tones of red and purple to monochrome, the diva is flaunting each style with absolute grace. Adah looks remarkable and dazzles the floor, adding a hint of finesse to each look by garnering over 1.5 Lac views on Instagram within a few hours of going live.



Neha Kant, Founder, Clovia said, "We believe in rendering great fit & comfort without compromising in style and fashion with an intent to give our customers a joyful innerwear experience. Our team closely works on the latest designs and trends where a woman can feel confident about her body and embrace it. We have introduced varied styles in bralettes this season in fancy lace and designs. We are happy to associate with the fresh talent of Bollywood, Adah Sharma, looking absolutely fabulous in the latest video in Clovia's bralettes. She has done great justice to our latest collection, by showcasing each style with such grace and confidence."

The video captures a powerpack entry of Adah Sharma, where she is seen wearing chic bralettes complementing her dressing style. She paired the bralette with high waist pants and delicate contemporary jewellery giving a sharp and aesthetic touch to the ensemble. The video highlights the bold and confident styling sense of Adah.

Clovia is India's premier lingerie, sleepwear and activewear brand. The company designs manufacture and sells a host of products including premium lingerie, nightwear, loungewear, activewear, shapewear and swimwear. The brand was launched by husband-wife duo Pankaj & Neha along with designer friend Suman Chowdhury in 2015. Clovia sells through multiple channels including its exclusive online store www.clovia.com, all major online marketplaces, a network of its exclusive retail stores across India and also through most of the premium large formats in the country.

At Clovia highly skilled designers and fashion experts create exquisite, playful and designer products, keeping up with the international designs and styles. Sophisticated, sharp, and suave, contrasted with flirty, fun, and bold prints, Clovia wants to redefine the Indian lingerie market and help customers choose beyond standard cuts, shapes, and colours.

The company's proprietary technology stack ensures it has one of the most efficient supply chains in the country. The company has been shipping over 600,000 units a month. Clovia is backed by Ivy Cap Ventures, Zurich-based Mountain Partners AG and Singapore based AT Capital.

