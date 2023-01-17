Adani Enterprises to deploy hydrogen-powered trucks for mining

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 17 (ANI): Adani Enterprises (AEL), part of the diversified Adani portfolio of companies, on Tuesday signed an agreement to launch a pilot project to develop a hydrogen fuel cell electric truck (FCET) for mining logistics and transportation with homegrown Ashok Leyland and Ballard Power of Canada. The FCET is scheduled to be launched in India in 2023.

A release from Adani Enterprises said the demonstration project would be led by AEL, a company focused on both mining operations and developing green hydrogen projects for sourcing, transporting, and building out hydrogen refueling infrastructure.

Adani Enterprises is the first in Asia and among the first in the world to adopt hydrogen fuel cell-operated trucks for mining.

Leading polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) fuel cell engine manufacturer Ballard will supply the FCmoveTM fuel cell engine for the hydrogen truck and leading bus maker Ashok Leyland will provide the vehicle platform and technical support, the release said. FCmoveTM is the next-generation heavy-duty fuel cell power module for use in zero-emission motive applications.

The Adani Group previously announced it plans to invest more than USD 50 billion over the next 10 years in green hydrogen and associated ecosystems corresponding to a capacity of up to 3 million tonne of green hydrogen annually.

Vinay Prakash, Director, Adani Enterprises, and CEO, Adani Natural Resources, said, "This pioneering and ambitious green hydrogen project holds a strong promise for India's future energy self-reliance and is consistent with the vision of Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, of accelerating the use of hydrogen-powered fuel cell technology in the commercial transport system."

"This experience of handling hydrogen as a fuel for commercial fleet not only prepones the advent of hydrogen technology for the mining and logistics sector in the country but will also enable other businesses to opt for long-term sustainable solutions transitioning fleets in ports, airports and in their industrial operations."



The hydrogen-powered mining truck will weigh 55 tonne, have three hydrogen tanks, a 200-km working range, and powered by Ballard's 120 kW PEM fuel cell technology, the release said.

Randy MacEwen, CEO, Ballard Power Systems, said they welcome the chance to cooperate with cutting-edge business.

"After signing an MoU with the Adani Group last year, we are eager to move our partnership forward and welcome the chance to cooperate with cutting-edge businesses like Adani. Our technology offers a strong value proposition for their heavy-duty mining truck with our zero emission engines providing long range, rapid refueling and heavy payload capabilities," Randy MacEwen said.

N Saravanan, CTO, Ashok Leyland, said the company is excited about the collaboration.

"Ashok Leyland is excited to collaborate with Adani and Ballard to bring out fuel cell commercial vehicles in the mining and logistics sectors in India. With our track record of developing unique and new products, Ballard's technological expertise in fuel cells, and Adani's unwavering dedication to hydrogen, there is a significant opportunity for India to decarbonize both goods and passenger transportation."

Adani Enterprises (AEL) is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India's largest business organisations. Over the years, Adani Enterprises has focused on building emerging infrastructure businesses, contributing to nation-building and divesting them into separate listed entities, the release said.

Ballard's zero-emission PEM fuel cells enable the electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, and stationary power.

Hinduja Group flagship group Ashok Leyland is the second largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India, the fourth largest manufacturer of buses in the world, and the 19th largest manufacturer of trucks. (ANI)

