Adani Green Energy posts 9 pc surge in solar, 47 pc jump in wind energy sale during third quarter

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 23 (ANI): Adani Green Energy on Monday posted a surge of 9 per cent in the sale of its solar energy portfolio to 2,507 million units for the quarter ended December 2022, against 2,300 million units.

The renewable energy company said this increase in the sale of energy was backed by 150 MW commissioned in Rajasthan in November 2022 and 140 basis points improvement in capacity utilisation factor (CUF).



Under the solar portfolio, plant availability was at 99.8 per cent in the reviewed quarter against 99.4 per cent in the year-ago period. Grid availability was at 99.6 per cent while it was 99.3 per cent in the year-ago period.

It also said capacity utilisation factor was at 23.3 per cent in the reviewed quarter while it was 21.9 per cent in the year-ago period.



The company said its improved CUF performance was backed by 40 bps improvement in plant availability, 30 bps improvement in grid availability and improved solar irradiation.

Under wind portfolio, the company posted a jump of 47 per cent in its sale of energy to 300 million units for the reviewed quarter, against 204 million units in the corresponding quarter the previous year.



The company in a statement shared with exchanges said its sale of energy went up on the back of its capacity increase from 497 MW to 971 MW in the year-ago period.



Under wind energy, its plant availability was at 92.7 per cent in the reviewed quarter while it was 96.9 per cent in the corresponding quarter the previous year. Its grid availability was 88.2 per cent, against 99.9 per cent in the year-ago period.



CUF performance under wind portfolio was 14 per cent in the reviewed quarter while it was 18.6 per cent in the year-ago period.



The company said the reduction in CUF is primarily due to a one-off disruption in the transmission line for 150 MW plant at Gujarat, which has now been restored fully.



The impact of this event during the quarter is expected to be 0.1 per cent of the expected annual generation of the overall operational capacity. (ANI)

