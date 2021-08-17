Adani Realty and Marathon Group complete first phase of mega luxury residential project in Byculla

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): Adani Realty and Marathon Group have announced the receipt of the occupation certificate for phase 1 of their joint venture luxury project in Byculla - Monte South.

Monte South is an award-winning luxury project located near South Mumbai at Byculla and is spread over a massive 12.5-acre plot of the erstwhile Khatau Mills.

The project features four proposed luxury residential towers of 64 storeys, with ultra-spacious 2, 2.5, 3, and 3.5 BHK homes, and a range of unique amenities including a podium beach and Amazon-themed landscaping.

Two towers have been launched to date at Monte South and the project offers a wide range of choices of configurations and sizes to customers from ready, near-ready and under-construction options.

The project has already bagged several prestigious design and architecture awards including 'Best Residential High-Rise Architecture' and 'Best Residential High-Rise Development' at the Asia-Pacific Property Awards 2017. The principal architect of the project is Hafeez Contractor and the unique landscaping design has been done by USA-based LSG Inc.

"Monte South is the ultimate address of luxury...We are adding to the skyline of the city," said Hafeez Contractor, Principal Architect of the project.

The USPs of the project include the large 12.5 acre land parcel, which is unique in South Mumbai, the largest-in-class apartments with amazing views, and a range of amenities unlike any other in the city - including a beach volleyball court, and Amazon themed landscaping on the 8th floor podium and a Jain temple.

The project is centrally located and enjoys good connectivity to South Mumbai as well as other parts of the city via road, railway and the upcoming metro.

"We believe Monte South is the new phase of South Mumbai - it's just a stone's throw away from SOBO and has superb connectivity. With large scale mill redevelopment happening at Byculla, it offers tremendous appreciation potential and is set to transform into a luxury residential hub," added Mayur Shah, MD Marathon Group.



Construction of the first two towers is progressing swiftly and the company hopes to launch further towers within a year.

Monte South(RERA Number -P51900001936) has a select few remaining apartments in the OC received phase and the company has announced a no stamp duty, no GST scheme for a limited period for customers.

"Receiving the OC for phase 1 is a major milestone for the project and possession handover is set to start in the coming months. We are excited to welcome our first residents soon. But this is just the start - we have an ambitious vision for Monte South and for Byculla and there's plenty more to come," said Mayur Shah.

For details on the project visit montesouth.in

For additional information,

Project Website

Project Gallery

Project Virtual Tour

Project Video

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

