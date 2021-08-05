Adani Transmission PAT jumps 22 pc in Q1 at Rs 433 crore

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) said on Thursday its profit after tax jumped 22 per cent in the April to June quarter at Rs 433 crore as both transmission and distribution businesses clocked double-digit revenue growth.

The cash profit was Rs 870 crore while profit before tax moved up 12 per cent to Rs 540 crore from Rs 482 crore in Q1 FY21.

Consolidated revenue in Q1 FY22 was at Rs 2,499 crore, up by 18 per cent, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at Rs 1,496 crore, up only 0.3 per cent.



The transmission business delivered strong operational revenue of Rs 757 crore delivering a growth of 11.4 per cent y-o-y and operational EBITDA of Rs 701 crore, up 11.3 per cent y-o-y in Q1FY22, translating into strong margin of 93 per cent driven by newly operational elements of lines and acquisition of Alipurduar asset.

The distribution business operational revenue at Rs 1,742 crore increased substantially and registered a y-o-y growth of 21.2 per cent with a strong operational EBITDA of Rs 406 cr in Q1 FY22 on account higher energy sales.

"Adani Transmission is constantly evolving and growing into a trend setting organisation," said Managing Director and CEO Anil Sardana in a statement.

"ATL's recent acquisitions (APTL and WKTL) and robust under construction pipeline will further bolster its pan-India presence, consolidating further its position as the largest private sector transmission company in India and moving it closer to its goal of 20,000 ckt km of transmission lines by 2022." (ANI)

