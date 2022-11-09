Adar Learning announced the inauguration of its second office in Mumbai

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI/SRV): Adar Learning announced the opening of its second office in Mumbai this November, which is also now a Head office for the company. This is a great milestone since the company is bootstrapped, growing organically, and has plans to grow exponentially in the next 12-18 months. New office is centrally located in the city, providing advanced workforce reach, networking benefits and is one of the first expansion steps of the company.

"We are expanding our team across the verticals which include marketing, technology, content, sales, finance, training, customer service etc. to support the growth plan '' said the founder Ashish Malviya. He further added, "we are customer focused and ensure we walk our talk at every step and ensure holistic learning for every student. Their continuation with us year after year is a validation of the quality we are providing through our team who are shaping their future.

"The company is working towards redefining learning by providing personalized education accessible to a larger number of students, a child-centric approach, offering a variety of subjects/ language choices across all International curriculums, engaging in interactive ways of learning with technology and real people (experienced teachers). We are building a model which provides 360-degree comprehensive academic support to students around the world", said the founder Shruti Malviya.



Little over 2 years old now, Adar Learning started with two verticals Tutoring ( International Curriculum-Cambridge, MYP, PYP, IBDP, AP, Australian) and Language Learning, later added two more verticals that is Admission/Career Counselling and Entrance Exam prep (SAT, ACT, PSAT, TOFEL, IELTS).

"By being online we offer convenience, flexibility, time management, and most importantly we can reach out to a larger number of students from different parts of the world, tutoring and mentoring them to achieve their best academic grades. About our team, we onboarded the best trained and experienced teaching faculties from various parts of the world, overcoming the issues of geographical boundaries" said Ashish Malviya.



The Adar Learning team believes that each child has different learning potential and strengths, by providing customized plans for students with human teaching certainly has shown a significant positive impact on the academic performance of the child further helping them gain their desired scores and improve their skills.

The counseling vertical has successfully placed students in various schools and universities around the world. The team of trained counselors assists students to identify their professional goals, enabling them to take the correct academic decision to perfectly match their career choices, professional and personal goals. "We suggest students start early in building up their profile, identifying their strengths, and making informed decisions about their careers. Our Test prep programs are custom-made to suit students' specific requirements". said Shruti Malviya

Going forward, Adar Learning is going to be a global learning marketplace, connecting thousands of tutors with millions of learners from all over the world backed with technology and quality learning content.

For more information, please visit: www.adarleraning.com

Instagram profile - https://www.instagram.com/adar_learning/

Linkedin profile - https://www.linkedin.com/company/adar-learning/

