Add glamour to your kitchen with uber stylish dark refrigerators from Godrej!

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI/Mediawire): Are you considering buying a new refrigerator for your home? If yes, the new range of dark edition refrigerators from Godrej deserve your attention. From the brand that first introduced colours instead of adhering to the all-white design hitherto followed for refrigerators, the new dark edition refrigerators come in different shades of black - matt black, glass black, onyx black, ice black and fossil steel. Black signifies elegance and sophistication. It gives a premium look and is being considered the 'new cool' for shoppers across categories. Across India, there has been a growing demand for automobiles to appliances to gadgets in dark facia.

The new range of Godrej Dark Edition Refrigerators sports sleek design, advanced features and a classic superior finish that add sophisticated glamour to the modern kitchen, while their carefully designed interiors optimise space. Coupled with stylish looks, these refrigerators are equipped with several advanced cooling technologies such as the 4-in-1 fully convertible modes, Nano Shield technology (Patent Applied) offering over 95 per cent Food Surface Disinfection, up to 30 days of Farm Freshness, Cool Balance Technology for precise cooling and Turbo Cooling Technology for faster bottle and ice cooling.



Commenting on this offering, Anup Bhargava, Product Group Head- Refrigerators, Godrej Appliances said, "The range is inspired by consumer trends across sectors and products, with people embracing blacks in all its shades. We have observed a higher growth of over 44% for dark facia refrigerators in shades of black. For consumers renovating their kitchen space or simply looking at adding a touch of timeless sophistication to its interiors, this range of Godrej Dark Edition Refrigerators with several features and advanced technologies is a perfect choice to consider."

Available in several capacities between 192L- 564L in single door, double door, bottom mount and side by side options, these refrigerators are priced from Rs 24,000 to Rs 90,000 and are available for purchase at retail stores as well as online ecommerce platforms.

For further information, visit- https://www.godrej.com/appliances/dark-edition-refrigerators

