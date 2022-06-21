Add more style and elegance to New Hyundai VENUE with specially curated Hyundai Genuine Accessory Packs by Mobis

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Complementing the launch of the new Hyundai VENUE, which is designed to supersede the aspirations of Indian customers who seeks trendy styling, technology and a lit experience.

Mobis India, a well-established player in manufacturing high quality automotive parts, accessories and mobility solutions for Hyundai Motors in India has unveiled a wide range of specially curated Hyundai genuine accessories to give customers a complete driving experience. This launch of new range is part of the company's concerted strategy to delight customers and add style par excellence while on the move.

Speaking on the launch of the accessories range for the new Hyundai VENUE, Yong Goon, Park Managing Director, Mobis India-AS Parts Division remarked, "Accessories are extremely critical for vehicles on key parameters like style and design. At Mobis, we not only strive to set new benchmarks by delivering genuine and superior range of accessories but also offer innovation in our product line that catch customers' fancy. Hence the new Hyundai VENUE which has been designed to evoke a bold and youthful persona needed to be accessorized equally with genuine and trendy accessory range to complement its Tag line: Live the Lit Life."

"What's more, Mobis has introduced accessory packs for the new Hyundai VENUE namely Basic Pack, Advance Pack and Supreme Pack. All have been carefully curated keeping in mind the exact requirements of our valued customers-be it style, comfort and convenience."

The Basic Pack offers basic protection accessories like Finger guard, All weather mat-Designer, Door Edge Guard, 3D Boot Mat, Door Sill Guard, Bumper Corner Protector, Door Visor, Lower grille bezel bling star. Additionally, it includes Comfort Kit, Headrest Cushion and Utility Accessories like Car Perfume at an affordable price. The Basic Pack is priced at Rs14 943/-



Advance Pack is designed to amplify the looks of your car, It includes 3D Mat, Headlamp Garnish-Dark Chrome, Tail Lamp Garnish-Dark Chrome, 3D Boot Mat, Door Sill Guard, Door Edge Guard, Finger Guard, Door Visor, Car Perfume, Lower Grille bezel bling star, Window Line Chrome, Sports Pedal Cover and Headrest Cushion. It also includes comfort kit and is effectively priced at Rs 21 040/-

If you wish to add that extra comfort, convenience and style, you can opt for this fully loaded accessory pack namely Supreme Pack. It consists of Premium Dual Layer Mat, 3D Boot Mat, Door Sill Guard, Door Edge Guard, Finger Guard, Door Visor, Window Line Chrome, Sports Pedal Cover, Headrest Cushion, Side Step, Head Lamp Garnish-Dark Chrome, ORVM-Dark Chrome, Tail Lamp Garnish-Dark Chrome, Comfort Kit and Car Perfume. The Supreme Pack is available at Rs 39 339/-

Incepted in 1977, Hyundai Mobis has carved a distinct niche for itself as a major automotive parts manufacturer worldwide. It enjoys a wide network of its own Parts Distribution Centers (PDCs) operating in various Metropolitan cities and Hyundai Authorized Dealers/MOBIS Authorized Distributors spread across India. Operating across the globe, it has over 6.6 million Hyundai cars annually sold in overseas market. MOBIS India exports after-sales parts and accessories through its network of overseas distributors.

To locate nearest Hyundai Dealership, visit "hyundaimobisin.com/locate-us/dealer-locator" Also, Find the Hyundai Genuine Accessories range on our website or download the Hyundai Genuine Accessories App from App Store or Play Store for easy access.

App Store bit.ly/MAppStore

Play Store bit.ly/MoPlayS

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

