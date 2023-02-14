Add to Heart: Etsy's unique Valentine's Day gift guide

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Love is in the air but what's in your cart...oops heart? If you're looking for a gift which is as unique as your Valentine, you've landed at the right place. Etsy's Valentine's Day gift guide has great gifting suggestions - unique, handmade and can be personalised.



For Her



Jewellery is a woman's best friend. This Valentine's Day, gift her a gorgeous pair of metronome earrings that you know will become part of her everyday essentials. Check out Etsy shop DioraIndia for a beautiful and affordable range of fashion jewellery.

An embroidered hair bow is the perfect way to show her how much attention you pay to detail. Surprise her with one from CreationsJewels, a shop for lovely little handcrafted items made in Nagaland.

Gift her a cute sweater that she can snuggle up in when you can't be around to remind her of the wonderful chilly evenings you spend together. Hastagknotified has a number of other options that just scream how much you love her, because why not?

For Him





Looking for something extraordinary for your man? We've got the perfect option. Cufflinks made from concrete material! Yes, you read that right. Mumbai-based shop MaterialImmaterial specialises in architectural gifts, collectibles, desktop curios and jewellery. Each piece is lovingly handcrafted using custom concrete mix. Each item in the shop is unique in colour and texture.

For the stationery lover, give him a handmade origami pen holder from TabieaDesigns. TabieaDesigns is a shop that manufactures an exclusive range of sustainable home decor products. Tabiea means nature and most of their inspirations are derived from it.

For the couple



Want to gift your partner something that you both can cherish together? ProfessionalArtist4U does custom hand-painted portrait art that will always keep your wonderful memories alive.

Commemorate a key moment in your relationship with a beautiful digital artwork that you can customise to the T. For long-distance lovers, Wizzartprint has special designs just for you.

So here you have it, the perfect Valentine's Day gift guide. Go ahead, AddtoHeart now from https://www.etsy.com/in-en

