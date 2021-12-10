Aditi Rao Hydari introduces a selection of Nebula's exquisite timepieces for weddings

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Aditi Rao Hydari was the guest of honour at the launch of an exquisite selection of wedding watches by Nebula from Titan.

The curated range of 18KT gold timepieces for men and women was modelled with grace and elan by the gracious star.

She was joined by Kalpana Rangamani, Chief Marketing Officer, Titan Watches, who introduced the collection saying, "Nebula is the most premium offering from Titan that brings together expert watchmaking and the grace and grandeur of 18KT gold. With unique designs inspired by the art forms and architecture of India, Nebula offers a range of unique and elegant designs for men and women. I'm very happy to introduce a curated collection of watches handpicked by our style experts to complement the ensemble in our grand Indian weddings."

The brand showcased a range of artistic watches designed to add an extra special touch to wedding celebrations. Nebula's new "Pair Watches" celebrate natural stones with unique patterns in their finely cut dials. Brilliant blue lapis lazulis and rich green malachites are precisely cut and delicately placed into the dials of these rare timepieces, embellished with diamonds and gold.

Another dreamy, feminine timepiece, features an intricately carved red stone that is cut in a signature floral pattern and sparkles with uncut diamonds, flowing into a graceful stone studded gold bracelet. The blend of inspiration from across the world is translated into refined dial design that seeks cues from the rich murals of Ajanta and Ellora, its perfect radiance accentuated by precision set diamonds to create a masterpiece.

In conversation with Aditi Rao Hydari:

Tell us about your love for watches



I love watches and they are my go-to accessory for every outfit. I have grown up seeing my grandmother wear very beautiful vintage watches with the classic Kanjeevaram sarees and beautiful old textiles. I may not wear earrings, but I will always wear a watch!

Please tell us about the collection you are launching today

I am very happy to launch Nebula's collection of curated 18KT gold watches for this wedding season, because the pieces are truly, very beautiful. Nebula is a brand that is synonymous with luxury. With intricate detailing and embellished with diamonds and precious stones, these watches are opulent and elegant and perfectly accessorise all my outfits for a wedding.

Which are your favourite pieces from the collection and why?

All the pieces in this collection are timeless and exquisite. There are 3 pieces that I find absolutely stunning. The one I am wearing has emeralds and diamonds, there is another with rubies and diamonds and a third with jade and rubies. I love that they are inspired by India's heritage and culture, whether it is filigree, calligraphy, or the Deccan. The translation of inspiration from an iconic structure like the Falaknuma Palace - its architecture, especially the fountains - into design, is inspired. It's a very beautiful collection and I truly like it a lot.

Why would you suggest people buy this collection from Nebula?

I love watches, and quite often at weddings I wish that I had a timepiece but sometimes a watch doesn't quite complement traditional wear. Nebula's wedding collection is so beautiful, the watches look like beautiful jewellery, and I would happily wear this to any wedding or function where I'm wearing traditional clothes. I love this collection and as an accessory that is stunning.

