Admech Equipment (India) Pvt. Ltd. honored with the most Prestigious Industry Leaders Awards 2022

New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI/SRV): Admech Equipment (India) Pvt. Ltd. has been awarded as the Best Material Handling Equipment Manufacturer in Madhya Pradesh by the gracious Sonali Bendre at the prestigious Industry Leaders Awards 2022 held at the opulent venue named Jurasic Grand, Haryana. Shehzad Khan, the Director of Admech Equipment was full of joy and his chest swelled with pride when he received the award.

Admech was bestowed with this honor for its significant contribution to society by manufacturing and supplying an extensive range of sturdy equipment for Tube Mill, DWTT, Tube Finning Machines, Material Handling Equipment, Fin Tube Radiators, etc. The director Shehzad Khan articulated, "The state-of-the-art equipment is in high demand for its desirable properties like high performance, easy to install, low maintenance, corrosion resistance, and durability. Due to these bespoke properties, these products have carved a deep niche in the market and this has helped us in building a strong reputation in the market. Further, these products are manufactured under the expert guidance of highly trained professionals and the offered range is aided with modern machinery and cutting-edge techniques that do not allow any scope for defects."



The Industry Leaders Awards was held by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. under the immaculate supervision of the CEO of the company- Rahul Ranjan Singh, with the noble objective of honoring the achievements of various MSMEs. This award show proved to be a huge success in terms of generating popularity for these businesses as well as the business owners. Brand Empower was established by Rahul Ranjan with a noble initiative of shedding light on the struggles, hardships, journeys, and milestones achieved by several brands that are working tirelessly for the upliftment of the Indian economy thus, this initiative can be easily accredited as the brainchild of Rahul Ranjan. Further, Brand Empower is a leading market research, branding, and PR company that deploys highly creative solutions to promote various business entities with innovative yet modern strategies.

Now, Admech Equipment has been successful enough in dispatching its wide range of products due to their top quality transportation services, and most importantly all their products have garnered positive feedback from the customers. The director of this company- Shehzad Khan is equipped with more than 13 years of experience in this diverse field and he started Admech Equipment in 2017 with a vision of being an undisputed leader in this field of manufacturing high-quality material handling products. With a strength of around 75 employees and 2 branches, the company has successfully expanded its diaspora across the Indian landscape, and as far as high-end mechanical equipment is concerned, Admech is simply the best.

