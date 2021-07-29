Admissions are now open for MIT-WPU's LL.B. and BBA LL.B. (Hons) programs

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI/SRV Media): India's 3rd best private university, MIT World Peace University's (MIT-WPU), Faculty of Law has opened it's applications for their BBA, LL.B. (Hons.) and LL.B. programs, which is approved by the BCI. Known for its four-decade-long legacy in education, the university has established itself by striving for excellence in producing some of the nations' best industry leaders and experts, while nurturing global competence and promoting the Culture of Peace through a value-based universal education system, for their students to harness their knowledge for the welfare of society.

Both programs under the Faculty of Law focus on combining in-depth analysis with the practical implementation of all relevant laws with a "Learning Beyond Classroom" approach with its state-of-the-art Moot Court, Legal Aid Clinics, and The Centre of Constitutional Law and Public Policy to foster research and encourage discussion on current issues that persist nationally and globally.



The BBA, LL.B. (Hons.) program is an integrated five-year undergraduate program aims to harbor expertise in the field of Management, and all the relevant laws to groom the students in the legal arena. The students engage in daily interactions with the leading experts of the profession who help them to prepare for the professional world and to strive for excellence in the field of Law and Management. The BBA, LL.B (Hons.) offers honours specialization in Business law Group, Intellectual Property Rights, Alternative Dispute Resolution, and Constitutional Law along with optional seminar courses.



The LL.B. program is a three-year undergraduate program that focuses on being well-versed in the field of law and to build the drafting, pleading, conveyance and advocacy skills that will help them in becoming a successful legal professionals. The program aims to mould the young minds of today into leaders of tomorrow and encourage the use of legal education for the development and progress of society.

Career Prospects: Apart from instilling legal knowledge, the program focuses on students overall welfare, that will help in establishing a sense of value and ethics, which will help them in not only becoming good lawyers but also becoming good human beings.

The skill sets they obtain today will be beneficial in all their future endeavors and will help them in becoming future judges, advocates, litigating lawyers, academicians, corporate lawyers, public prosecutors, and legal advisors along with working in various other sectors like judicial services, legal firms, NGOs, legal reporting and publishing, and in Ministries like the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Placements & Recruitments: The Faculty of Law greatly emphasizes the need to have practical oriented approach in the field and provides students with strong Internship and Placement support developing a High Employability Index (HEI) with a dedicated Internship, Placement and Career Advancement Cell.

Students are also aided with necessary Courts ,Tribunals, State and National Commissions visits, which enhances their practical notion about the legal field. The students, till date have been provided Internship with some of the A Listed Law Firms like Reddy and Reddy, AA Associates, Neheru Associates, RVS Law Firm, Varun Mathur & Associates, Legal Angles, Patna, Chambers of Himanjali Gautam etc.

Program Highlights: Both programs follow a case-based teaching pedagogy imparting legal education with global standards, providing students with several learning opportunities. Guest lectures by renowned Professors, Jurists, and Legal Luminaries from across the globe are the USPs of these programs. Regular court visits to gain real-time experience and integrated Moot Court sessions are also organized to instill practical experience. Furthermore, National legal tours and Rural Immersion programs are also organized to help students understand rural problems, lifestyles, and needs and through its Legal Aid Clinic it provides free legal aid to the poor and needy.

Eligibility Criteria: The 5-year BBA, LL.B. (Hons.) program requires candidates to have passed 10+2 from any recognized Board from any recognized Board with a minimum of 50% marks (45% for SC/ST). The candidates are also required to have a score of CLAT/ LSAT/ MH - CET/ MIT-WPU UG - PET examination followed by a Personal Interview.

For the 3-year LL.B. program, candidates should possess a graduation degree on any field from any recognized University with a minimum of 50% marks (45% for SC/ST). They are also required to have a score of CLAT/ MH-CET/ MIT-WPU UG-PET examination followed by a Personal Interview.

The university also provides merit scholarships to reward and motivate the meritorious students with financial assistance, based on their academic performance in the proposed National Level tests and the MIT-WPU internal tests (UGPET) for the A.Y. 2021-22

Online Admission Process: MIT-WPU's Faculty of Law is currently accepting online applications for both BBA, LL.B. (Hons.) and LL.B. programs. Adhering to the strict guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic, students can apply and appear for the required tests online from the comfort of their homes. The applicants can take provisional admission in the above mentioned programs.

To apply for the BBA, LL.B. (Hons.) program at MIT-WPU, click here: https://bit.ly/373jBbw

To apply for the LL.B. program at MIT-WPU, click here: https://bit.ly/373jBbw

To know more, please visit: https://law.mitwpu.edu.in/

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)