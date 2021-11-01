Admissions closing for MBA (Digital Transformation) Program at SVKM's NMIMS' Centre of Excellence in Analytics & Data Science (CoE-A&DS)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): SVKM's NMIMS' Deemed-to-be University, one of India's leading educational institutions, with a legacy of 40 years of academic excellence, has announced that the admission process for MBA (Digital Transformation), at the Centre of Excellence in Analytics & Data Science in Mumbai, will close on November 21st, 2021.

The two-year (full-time) program is thoughtfully designed to train managers who possess the capability to chart organisational digital transformation frameworks with emerging technologies. The objectives of the program are to:

Develop a digital transformation framework for an organization as the blueprint for transformation

Imbibe digital culture that brings together new technologies and business processes

Develop Advanced Skills in Digital Technologies to integrate it into the Business

Use intelligent automation to improve process efficiency

Commenting on the program, Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Vice-Chancellor, SVKM's NMIMS, said, "The MBA program in Digital transformation enriches the students with various technology course pack and contemporary managerial skills to transform the world into a digitally enabled futuristic society. The collaborating learning environment offered at NMIMS' Coe-A&DS would enable the students to excel in novel careers pertaining to digital transformation and make the planet better place to live-in."

Dr. Sridhar Vaithianathan, Director of Centre of Excellence in Analytics & Data Science, NMIMS, Mumbai said, "The well-crafted and the rigorous program delivery will bring out the best in a student. The business relevant curriculum will serve as a launch pad to propel students towards achieving excellence in the digital transformation."

Dr. Anuja Agarwal, Associate Dean of Digital Transformation Program opined that the extensive curriculum combines advanced modules in digital technologies, Intelligent Automation, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning with higher-order skills like Design Thinking & Critical Thinking; plus the essential management studies in Marketing, Finance, HR, Change Management, Value-driven Digital Transformation processes, Digital Marketing, Operations, Fintech and Supply Chain Management.

Owing to the high demand for business leaders with digital-first skill sets across various sectors, students can look forward to a wide array of career choices, from consulting roles, such as digital or domain consultants, to client-facing roles in sales and marketing. With technology becoming a core component of management, the MBA (Digital Transformation) program is an ideal launchpad for budding managers who aspire for leadership roles like Chief Digital Officer. In due course of time, even the CEO positions would attract an MBA graduate with the competency to leverage technology.

Eligibility: To apply students must have a Bachelor's Degree in any discipline from a recognized University with minimum 55% marks in the aggregate.

Admission Procedure:

Step 1: Register for NMAT by GMAC Last day to register is 10 November 2021)

Step 2: Register and apply for NMIMS MBA at nmat.nmims.edu (Last day to apply is either before the NMAT by GMAC first exam attempt date or 21 November 2021, whichever is earlier)

Note: Important changes introduced by NMIMS for MBA Admissions 2022

NMIMS accepts score of the first NMAT examination attempted by the candidate

Apply for NMIMS before your scheduled NMAT by GMAC examination or before 21st November whichever is earlier.

The NMIMS Centre of Excellence in Analytics & Data Science leverages technology & toolkits designed by data scientists, educationists, techno-functional & digital transformation consultants, interspersed with Data Sciences & Analytics Education. The Centre is designed as a cross-functional shared services structure for fueling innovative development & deployment of curriculum, projects, teaching, and training across the needs of the Schools of NMIMS.

Website: coe.nmims.edu.

Established in 1981, NMIMS is today recognized as a globally reputed university with strong industry ties. It offers multiple disciplines of study across 8 campuses that consist of 17 specialized schools, more than 17000 students, and about 750 full-time faculty members, 10 faculty members with Fulbright Scholarship and Humboldt International Scholarship for post-doctoral researchers. It is known for its consistent academic quality and research-focused approach towards holistic education. SVKM's NMIMS has been granted Category-I Deemed University status by Graded Autonomy Regulation 2018 by MHRD/UGC and NMIMS Mumbai Campus is NAAC accredited with a CGPA of 3.59.

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) owns and administers the NMAT by GMAC™ exam. The NMAT by GMAC™ is accepted by 38 leading institutions in India for securing admissions to their flagship MBA and other management programmes in India. Besides India, the NMAT by GMAC™ exam today is delivered across 12 countries namely, South Africa, Philippines, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Botswana, Nepal, Sri Lanka, UAE, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia.

GMAC has two types of testing modes for the exam. One is online proctored exam that can be taken from home and the second is the centre-based online exam. Candidates have the option to take the test either at test centre that follows all the social distancing protocols or take the online proctored exam from the comfort of their homes.

