Admissions closing for Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Pune; apply via MHT-CET scores

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI/SRV): Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Pune (SIT Pune) is inviting applications to its reputed B.Tech program. The extensive and industry-ready B.Tech program enables students to deep dive into the world of engineering through numerous specialisations such as - Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Robotic and Automation.

at Symbiosis Institute of Technology, said, "With the MHT-CET results announced, we are delighted to welcome applications from interested students who wish to grow at a personal and professional level with our Institute. Our pedagogy is designed to continually provide technical education in line with the competitive industry and fast-paced technological advancements. With a multitude of international collaborations and industry tie-ups, students pursuing their studies at SIT are guaranteed a multidisciplinary approach."

Candidates pursuing the B.Tech program can also apply with their MHT-CET score and explore the world of engineering at SIT Pune. Further, interested students are required to have passed 10+2 examination with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects along with one of the Chemistry/Biotechnology/Biology/Technical vocational subjects; and obtained at least 45 per cent marks (40 per cent in case of candidate belonging to the SC/ST category) in the above subjects taken together.



Keeping in line with the pedagogy focusing on experiential learning, SIT has a plethora of collaborations with Nanyang Technological University, Singapore; Ingolstadt University, Germany; Purdue School of Engineering, IUPUI, USA; and Leibniz University, Hannover to name some. Honors/minor courses are available in all disciplines for students who want to gain in-depth knowledge in a specialized area that will help them in their future development. Students are given the opportunity to work on various technical projects in groups under the supervision of faculty members, with the end result being paper publications/patents.

The Training and Placement Cell at SIT Pune has recently facilitated an institute record-high placement of 42 LPA. Additionally, the Cell also provides full support to visiting companies and organizes pre-placement talks, online assessments, interviews, and group discussions for its students. The institute offers collaborative learning opportunities with industry leaders such as Tech Mahindra, Philips Healthcare Innovation Centre, Hyster Vale, Spark Minda, Vista Electronics, Varroc Engineering Ltd, PMS Robotics, and many more as part of providing the ideal blend of theoretical and practical learning.

Internationalization at SIT is motivated by the conviction that education and research are global phenomena and strive to achieve - an increase in national and international visibility; enhance institutional strengths through strategic partnerships; mobilize and leverage internal intellectual resources; add contemporary learning to the student experience, and develop collaborative research groups. As part of this ideology, students can take advantage of initiatives such as Global Immersion Programmes and workshops/seminars conducted by industry leaders from all across the globe.

To know more, visit - https://bit.ly/3RdAHsp

