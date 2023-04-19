Admissions Fair 2023 in Kolkata: Your gateway to a brighter future

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 19 (ANI/SRV): Afairs, the leading global education fair organizer, is excited to announce the much-awaited Admissions Fair in Kolkata on April 22-23, 2023, at the Ice Skating Rink. The event promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience for students looking to explore study options and connect with top Indian universities and colleges.

With the Covid-19 pandemic disrupting the education sector globally, Afairs has stepped up to provide a platform that allows students to interact with representatives from over 30 universities and colleges across India, and gain insights into the latest trends in higher education. Some of the leading institutes to be present at the event include Amity University, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), OP Jindal University, SRM University, MIT World Peace University, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions, and Acharya amongst others.

"We understand the challenges that students face in making informed decisions about their future, and we are committed to providing them with the necessary information and guidance," said Sanjeev Bolia, Founder and Managing Director of AFAIRS Exhibitions and Media Pvt. Ltd.

The Admissions Fair will showcase the future of higher education in India, and students will have the opportunity to explore undergraduate and postgraduate courses in various fields such as Engineering, Management, IT, Medicine, and more. They can interact with university representatives, get their doubts cleared, and gather valuable information on admission procedures and courses.

The fair also offers expert sessions on various aspects of higher education, including career guidance, skill development, and the latest trends in higher education. Students can engage with experts in the field, gain insights and network with peers.



"We are excited to bring the hottest Admissions Fair to Kolkata. This event will provide students with the much-needed platform to explore various courses, understand admission procedures and make informed decisions about their future," said Ritesh Jaiswal, the organizer of the fair.

Afairs has been organizing education fairs for over 25 years, and its team of experienced education consultants helps students and parents make informed decisions about higher education. The Admissions Fair in Kolkata is one of the many fairs that Afairs organizes across India, providing students with a chance to explore study options and make informed decisions about their future.

The Admissions Fair is free and open to all students and parents who are interested in higher education in India. Attendees are encouraged to register early to secure their spot at the event.

Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to discover the latest trends in higher education and explore study options in India. For more information on the Admissions Fair, please visit the Afairs website at https://bit.ly/Register-AdmissionsFairKolkata.

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

