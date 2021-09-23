Admissions open for 2021 Petroleum Engineering Programs at MIT-WPU

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI/SRV Media): MIT World Peace University's (MIT-WPU) Faculty of Engineering & Technology, ranked the 45th Best Private Institute for Engineering in India by TOI Survey 2020 is inviting aspirants to enrol for their reputed B. Tech and M Tech program in Petroleum Engineering.

MIT-WPU is founded on three fundamental principles: first, providing a social context for education; second, giving students' freedom for choosing a career path; and lastly, encouraging active learning. The university ensures a holistic learning experience for students backed by Value-based Education, Research, and Industry Collaborations.

The University offers B. Tech and M. Tech in Petroleum Engineering (Regular) and M. Tech (Research) in Petroleum Engineering that create industry-ready professionals in production engineering, drilling engineering, refining and transport, data analytics, supply chain management, reservoir engineering and petroleum exploration, among others.

The courses combine advanced technologies, value-based education, industrial internships, research and industry collaborations to ensure a holistic learning experience for students to keep up with the evolution of the industry and its changing requirements.

Program Highlights: With a track record of four-decade of producing industry-ready engineers, the university has a strong industry-academia connect which provide good internships and placement opportunities to our students.

The oil and gas industry has a constant demand for able and qualified manpower; a need identified by Hon'ble Prof Vishwanath Karad in 1983 when he started a bachelor's degree in Petroleum Engineering at MIT WPU. Over the years, the University has expanded its curriculum and also rewarded students with merit-based scholarships by providing financial assistance based on academic and non-academic performances.

The BTech in Petroleum Engineering is a four-year full-time program, divided into twelve trimesters; while the M.Tech in Petroleum Engineering is a two-year full-time program. With a strong 1200 global alumni and over 200 research publications; students from both the programs have access to 10 advanced laboratories, 1 upcoming subsea laboratory and 3 international students' chapters.

The university is well equipped with cutting-edge infrastructure, award-winning eminent faculties and PhD programs that make MIT-WPU the leading centre for research and development (R&D) in innovation in Petroleum Engineering.



Placements & Recruiters: Leading Oil and Gas companies participating frequently for on-campus and off-campus placement drives and also provides the industrial exposure to aspiring students in the form of internships. MIT-WPU offers 100% placement assistance to students, with the highest salary package of INR 13 lacs per annum. Online placements and internships are currently taking place, and students are gaining access to remote working opportunities. Some of our leading recruiters include Exxon Mobil, Cairn Vedanta, Enverus, John Energy International, TietoEvry and many more.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible for the B.Tech program at MIT-WPU, students need to qualify and have a valid score in MHT-CET 2021 (for Maharashtra Domicile Candidates) and/or JEE (Mains) 2021 (for All India Candidates) and/or WPU MEET (MIT Engineering Entrance Test) - 2021 exam. Furthermore, to be eligible, students should have passed 10+2 in Science from any statutory board with a minimum of 50% marks in total as well as in PCM. Additionally, students from other boards are welcome to apply at MITWPU as well.



Online Admission Process: MIT-WPU's B.Tech program and other specializations are currently accepting online applications. The application process is quick and simple. Students can fill out the application form online from anywhere as per their comfort and taking into consideration the security aspects during this pandemic situation. We strongly recommend students to apply early in order to be considered for the provisional admission offers. Students can fill out the online application from the link given here:https://bit.ly/2StHZzy

Covid Policies:MIT-WPU prioritizes students' safety and has moved the entire admission process online. In accordance with government directives and to ensure that students do not miss out on critical academic time this year, all study programs at MIT-WPU are being conducted online and through a blended mode of learning. As a precaution, MIT-WPU will not reopen its campus to students until it is completely safe, as per Government Guidelines.

Industry Collaborations: Engineering involves the design, development and up-gradation of products, systems and processes in every walk of human life. The Faculty of Engineering & Technology has an extensive global network. The alumni and faculty have strong connections with industry experts, which result in the best collaborations.

MIT-WPU's industry and academic collaborations enable students to gain domain knowledge beyond their specialization while also bridging the theoretical and skill-based gap. The excellent industry and academic partnerships ensure that the students are kept up to date on the latest industry requirements and technological developments, giving them the competitive edge they require.

Admission Round Dates and Information:

Next date of admission round: Last week of September 2021

For admissions at MIT-WPU's B.Tech program, aspirants can apply through MHT-CET or JEE (Mains) or WPU MEET (MIT Engineering Entrance Test)

To get more updates about the BTech program and admission round, dates and overall admission process visit the link provided here: https://admissions.mitwpu.edu.in/btech/

MIT-WPU is currently accepting applications for its B.Tech program and students can apply online by logging on to: https://bit.ly/2StHZzy

For more information, visit https://mitwpu.edu.in/

