Admissions open for ASBM University's School of Law, apply now!

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI/SRV): ASBM University's School of Law is inviting aspiring law professionals for its BA LLB (Hons.) and BBA LLB (Hons.) programs which are approved by the Bar Council of India. With 15+ years of experience in education, the reputed institute has cemented itself as a centre for excellence in developing and nurturing industry professionals and leaders on a national and international level. The University employs a value-based universal education approach to aid students to harness their knowledge for the welfare of society.

The programs by the School of Law offer the perfect blend of in-depth analysis coupled with practical, experiential learning through guest lectures from eminent personalities in the field of law, Moot Court exercises and extensive internship opportunities. The BBA LLB (Hons) and BA LLB (Hons) five-year full-time integrated programs provide ample scope for the students to develop an analytical mindset with the interrelationship between management, humanities and law. Further, the programs equip students with a strong foundation, both in core and law subjects thereby helping them gain relevant industry knowledge to understand the dynamics of the practical application of law in the real world.



The ASBM Law School functions under the guidance of the Advisory Council of the University with the Chairmanship of Justice Ananga Kumar Patnaik, former Judge, Supreme Court of India. Prof (Dr) Faizaan Mustafa, Vice-Chancellor, NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad is the mentor of this Integrated Law Programme.





The vision of the ASBM School of Law is to produce students with legal draftsmanship and legal expertise fit for the bench and bar to inculcate amongst them a spirit for helping those who are in need of justice. The 5-year integrated course in BBA LLB (Hons.) and BA LLB (Hons.) will open a wide area of scope for career growth in judicial service. Post graduation, students can pursue careers in -- Civil service, law firms, corporate houses, banks, consultancy, and many more.

Designed on the CBCS pattern with a plethora of electives on offer, students can also avail numerous internship opportunities with industry leaders. Spread over twenty weeks throughout the course of the program, students intern for four weeks every year in a forum where the law is practised either in action, in dispute resolution, or in management; to relate their classroom learning with the ground realities. This further assists students in planning their future professional careers.

The BA LLB (Hons) and BBA LLB (Hons) programs require students to have graduated from any stream with a minimum of 45 per cent marks by any recognised board of education in India, and candidates appearing for their final year +2 examination can also apply. Further, students are also required to have appeared for national-level qualifying tests such as CLAT/AILET/XLET or ASBMUEE-LAW. Further, ASBM University-hosted law entrance examination is scheduled for August 7, 2022 and interested candidates can head on to - https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSemtiH1stf90e_yx6cpFhgkoZ5L8xjOUnTbaODltheuvtizMg/viewform - for additional information.

To know more, visit - https://www.asbm.ac.in/school-of-law/

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

