New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI/SRV Media): MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) is accepting applications to its B.Sc Economics (Honors) and M.Sc in Economics programs under the aegis of School of Economics.

The University is committed to developing ethical, spirited, and committed economic leaders for the country at all levels and from all walks of life.

Through its programs, MIT-WPU aims to ensure a balanced approach for students towards the broader range of economic knowledge and its applications backed by problem-based learning, training and emphasizing on social content in the industry.

The B.Sc in Economics offered is a three-year full-time undergraduate program, featuring internship, dissertation and field work; and the M.Sc in Economics is a two-year post-graduate program focusing on internship, dissertation, newspaper articles and research paper publication work.

Placements & Recruiters: The field of economics has grown tremendously in the last few decades due to globalization. Many companies visit the campus for placements and the university has good relations with leading industries.

The highest package offered is 10 lakhs per annum and MIT-WPU provides 100% placement assistance to students. Currently, online placements and internships are taking place and students are gaining remote working opportunities. List of potential recruiters include HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Amazon, HSBC Bank, Aditya Birla Finance, SBI Mutual Fund and more.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible for the B.Sc and M.Sc in Economics programs, student needs to appear for a written exam (100 MCQs) and interview round (50 Marks), organised by MIT-WPU. Further, for the B.Sc program, student should have passed out from HSC/10+2 any stream from an AIU recognized board with a minimum of 50% marks.

On the other hand, to be eligible for the M.Sc in Economics course, students should have a Bachelor's Degree in any stream from an affiliated college in India with a minimum of 50% marks including B.Tech with Mathematics/Economics as one of the compulsory subjects.

Online Admission Process: MIT-WPU is currently accepting online applications for both B.Sc and M.Sc in Economics programs. Students can apply online and appear for all admission rounds online from the security of their homes. Due to the pandemic and the postponement of important exams, students can now apply online early in order to be considered for provisional admission offers from MIT-WPU.



Students can go fill out the online application form for B.Sc in Economics

Students can go fill out the online application form for M.Sc in Economics

Covid Policies: Keeping in mind the safety of students, MIT-WPU is conducting end-to-end online admission and running online classes to ensure that students do not miss out on critical academic time. The University has been monitoring the pandemic situation and will reopen the campus for students only when it is completely safe, in accordance with strict government regulations.

Research & International Exposure: The School of Economics offers rural immersion programs, foreign delegates visiting the university, guest lectures, a counselling club, and a journal club for the holistic development of students. In addition, students are also offered various collaborative research projects with eminent institutes, including research projects that are funded by DST, DBT, AICTE, etc.

Industry Collaborations: The School of Economics has an extensive global network. The alumni and faculty have strong connections with industry experts, which allows for the best collaborations to take place. MIT-WPU has collaborations with a number of companies from corporate, banking, and research sectors that help students to grow professionally.

MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) has a legacy of 4 decades in educating India's youth. Known as India's 3rd best private university, MIT-WPU boasts of an acclaimed faculty and over 1,00,000 of a global alumni network while offering over 100 programs (both Undergraduate & Postgraduate).

The university is also known for its prolific placements and career support provided to students. Over 50,000 students are trailing different courses beyond 65+ Institutes of MIT World Peace University.

To apply for the B.Sc in Economics program at MIT-WPU

To apply for the M.Sc in Economics program at MIT-WPU

For more information, visit https://mitwpu.edu.in/

