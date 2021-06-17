Admissions open for MBA Program with a wide variety of specializations to choose from at MIT-WPU, apply now!

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI/Mediawire): MIT World Peace University's (MIT-WPU) Faculty of Management, the first University in the world to focus on Spiritual Quotient (SQ) along with Intelligence Quotient (IQ) and Emotional Quotient (EQ) to bring life transformation, offers a two-year Master's Degree in Business Administration (MBA).

Designed to prepare students for leadership roles in business, MIT-WPU trains students on how to develop Internal Competence for Outer Demand. It also ensures holistic learning experiences for students based on value-based education, research, and industry collaborations.

MBA Specialisations: Standing tall with four decades of excellence in management education, the MIT-WPU Faculty of Management offers specializations in Marketing, Finance, Operations Management, International Business, Banking and Financial Services, Hospital Management, Corporate Social Responsibility, Business Analytics, Sports Management, and Innovation Management.

MBA Highlights: With the MBA program at MIT-WPU, students will be learning at India's third best private university, exploring the latest business trends. MIT-WPU also rewards students with merit-based scholarships by providing financial assistance based on academic and non-academic performances. The program structure is divided into six trimesters and students can choose electives from trimester III onwards.

International Faculty and Global Exposure: To provide global exposure, specific courses under the MBA program are covered by faculties of US and European universities. Further, students can visit foreign universities to gain unique perspective of global scenarios. In 2019, students visited University of Hull, UK and University of Leicester, UK under the global exchange program.

Placements & Recruiters: The program has been successful in developing a strong force of Global Leaders in Marketing, Finance, Human Resources, International Business, Operations, and Information Systems. MIT-WPU provides 100% placement assistance to students with the highest salary package of INR 13.5 lacs per annum offered to MBA Graduates. Currently, online placements and internships are taking place and students are gaining remote working opportunities. Some of the leading recruiters include Axis Bank, ITC, Airtel, Johnson and Johnson, Asian Paints, Philips, Capgemini and more.



Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible for the MBA program at MIT-WPU, students need to have a valid score in any one of the following entrance examinations - CAT, XAT, NMAT, GMAT, CMAT, MH-CET, MAT. The selected students are then followed through personal interview round, where his/her past academic records and work experience are taken into consideration. Furthermore, to be eligible, students should have graduated in any discipline or equivalent from a recognized University with 50% aggregate or equivalent. Similarly, final year Graduation candidates are also eligible to apply for MBA programs, as long as they provide proof of completion of their Bachelor's degree within the time frame specified by the institute.

Online Admission Process: MIT-WPU's MBA Program and other specialisations are currently accepting online applications. The application process is quick and easy, and students can complete the application form online from the comfort and safety of their homes. Hence, it is strongly advised that students apply early in order to be considered for provisional admission offers. Students can go fill out the online application at https://application.mitwpu.edu.in/#/_ga=2.134754033.1666669490.1623387003-1873310966.1621340397

Covid Policies: MIT-WPU prioritizes the safety of its students and has moved its entire admissions process online. Aligned to the directives by the Government and to ensure that students do not miss out on critical academic time this year, all study programs at MIT-WPU are being conducted through online and blended mode of learning. MIT-WPU will reopen its campus for students only when it is completely safe, as per government regulations.

Industry Collaborations: The Faculty of Management has an extensive global network of 10,000 alumni. The alumni and faculty have strong connections with industry experts, which result in the best collaborations. MIT-WPU's industry and academic collaborations enable students to gain domain knowledge beyond their specialization while also bridging the theoretical and skill-based gap. The University is encouraging startup culture by launching their own startups/enterprises and providing support through its Technology Business Incubation Center (MIT-TBI). MIT-WPU also collaborates with the Government of Maharashtra and the Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDII) to promote entrepreneurship and innovation.

MIT-WPU is currently accepting applications for its MBA program and students can apply online by logging on to: https://admissions.mitwpu.edu.in/mba/

For more information, visit https://mitwpu.edu.in/

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

