Admissions open for MIT-WPU's M. Tech program

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 (ANI/SRV Media): MIT - World Peace University (MIT-WPU, Pune) has commenced the admission process for MTech 2021. The specializations offered under the MTech program at MIT-WPU are Thermal Engineering, Electronics & Communications Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Electronics & Communications Engineering in Wireless Communications & Networks, Environmental Engineering, MTech by Research (eMobility), MTech by Research (Environmental Engineering), and MTech by Research (Petroleum Engineering).

M. Tech Program Overview: The M. Tech program at MIT-WPU is a full-time two-year program, where each year is divided into trimesters. Thermal engineering, with an intake of 18 students per year, focuses on the thermal aspect of engineering along with exploration of the latest computational techniques for heat transfer and fluid dynamics. Both the VLSI & Embedded systems program and the Wireless Communication & Networks program under Electronics and Communications Engineering admit 18 students. While the former provides in-depth knowledge in the analysis, design, implementation, etc. of integrated circuits, the latter covers the key aspects of the changing internet environment, in particular, the convergence of computing and communications underpinned by software-based solutions.

Further, the Chemical Engineering program also admits 18 students and majorly tracks water & wastewater treatment, energy engineering, biochemical engineering, computational fluid dynamics, and so on. Students pursuing Environmental Engineering can gain exposure to the application of AI in Plume Modelling and Behaviour, air quality forecasting, risk analysis for sensitive receptors, and biodegradation of recalcitrant organics to name a few. Additionally, the students also have access to state-of-the-art labs to gain practical insights.

The MTech by Research in Petroleum Engineering is a rather intriguing field that emphasizes research within different domains of upstream oil and gas. Similarly, MTech by research in Environmental Engineering focuses on research within the different areas of the environment. Finally, the MTech by research (eMobility) program emphasizes research to understand and explore the frontiers of eMobility and related areas. All the specializations that are research-intensive admit 12 students each per year.



Career Prospects: Founded in the year 1983, the university has produced some of the country's best industry leaders and technology experts. Thermal Engineering helps secure a job in Thermax, Godrej, Whirlpool, etc. Electronics and Communications engineering can get students the job of chip design engineer, principal architect, hardware designer engineer, etc., whereas Wireless Communication Network Engineering can open up opportunities as a principal telecom engineer, telecommunications analyst, network security specialist, etc.

Additionally, Chemical Engineering provides career opportunities in the fields of manufacturing, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, food processing industry, etc. Meanwhile, all the research-intensive specializations have the prospect of getting a job in their respective fields. Graduates in the field of Environmental Engineering can further pursue their PHDs in top institutes or turn towards job opportunities such as Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) roles and consultants to top firms.



Placements and recruiters: Apart from instilling knowledge, the university has several programs to help build ties with industry partners. Ranked as the 3rd Best Private Institute for Engineering by India Today in 2018, MIT-WPU focuses not only on placement opportunities but also believes in providing their students with 'Career Services'. Some of the recruiters are Infosys, Mahindra, Persistent, Mphasis, Sandvik, Microsoft, ZenSar, Wipro, Cognizant, ThoughtWorks, Tata, KPMG, Delloite, Arcadis, etc.

Infrastructure: The infrastructure and laboratories for all MTech programs include laboratories such as Heavy Structures, Structural Dynamics, Sub-Sea Engineering, TTL Advanced Manufacturing Lab, IBM Centre of Excellence, NVIDIA CUDA Parallel Computing, Amdocs Innovation Lab, and many more. These laboratories are utilized by the research scholars for their studies and also for consultancy and testing work.



Eligibility Criteria: The two-year Master of Technology (MTech) program requires candidates to have passed a bachelor's degree in the field of Engineering and Technology under any university recognized by the University Grants Commission or Association of Indian Universities, with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate or equivalent. They are also required to have a non-zero positive score in the GATE exam. Additionally, the university offers merit scholarships to reward and motivate meritorious students with financial assistance, based on their GATE scores.

Online Admission Process: MIT-WPU's School of Engineering is currently accepting online applications for all the MTech programs. Adhering to the strict guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic, students can apply and appear for the required tests online from the comfort of their homes to be considered for provisional admission offers to the program followed by the induction and commencement of classwork.

To apply for the MTech program at MIT-WPU, click here: https://bit.ly/3gpRmJm

To know more, please visit: MIT-WPU

