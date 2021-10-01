Admissions open for MSc Economics program at MIT-WPU

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI/SRV Media): MIT-WPU, School of Economics provides aspirants with the fundamental skills necessary for using economics in their future career and for pursuing research.

The M.Sc. Economics program focuses on microeconomics, macroeconomics, advanced, econometric, derivative and risk analysis, labour, economics, health economics and green economics. The advanced two-year program serves as an excellent foundation for finding a career in the corporate sector, research, and academics.

M.Sc. Economics Overview: - M.Sc. (Economics) is a two-year post-graduate program, which combines economic theory with its empirical application in a perfectly balanced way to enhance the understanding of economic policies at the national and international level. The two-year program serves as an excellent foundation for finding a career in the corporate sector, research and academics. The program has 96 credits and 32 subjects. The course curriculum provides eighteen advanced core courses, seven foundation courses and five elective courses.

Graduates from MIT-WPU from this field are perfect cut for the job of market analyst, researcher and policymaker. Economics graduates would be equipped with knowledge, tools, methods and theories of economics. The program aims to help students to critically and objectively analyse issues related to economy, business, public policy and society to develop analytical and quantitative abilities.



Career Prospects: Founded in 1983, the university has produced some of the country's best industry leaders and expert researchers in policy, development, economic, environmental, agricultural and business-related issues. MSc Economics provides students with various career opportunities in administrative services such as Indian Economic Service (IEC), RBI Grade B Officer and in corporate sectors such as actuarial analyst, data analyst, economist, financial risk analyst, investment analyst, data scientist, diplomatic service officer, policymaker, quantity surveyor, credit analyst etc.



Placements and recruiters: Apart from instilling knowledge, the university has several programs to help build ties with industry partners. Ranked as the 3rd Best Private Institute by India Today in 2018, MIT-WPU focuses not only on placement opportunities but also believes in providing their students with Career Services. There are various recruiters such as Axis Bank, Deloitte, Coca-Cola, HDFC, IDBI Bank, Vodafone, Barclays, Tech Mahindra, and many more.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible for the M.Sc. Economics at MIT-WPU, students have passed bachelor's degree in Economics/ Commerce/ Management from any recognised university approaches by UGC/AIU with an aggregate of 50% marks (45% marks for Maharashtra reserved category and PH). Selection process: - admission is given based on MIT-WPU's entrance Exam PG PET 2021(100 marks) and personal interview PI (50 Marks).

Covid Policies: MIT-WPU prioritizes students' safety and has moved the entire admission process online. In accordance with government directives and to ensure that students do not miss out on critical academic time this year, all study programs at MIT-WPU are being conducted online and through a blended mode of learning. As a precaution, MIT-WPU will not reopen its campus to students until it is completely safe, as per Government Guidelines.

Online Admission Process: MIT-WPU is currently accepting online applications for all the programs. Adhering to the strict guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic, students can apply and appear for the required tests online from the comfort of their homes to be considered for provisional admission offers to the program followed by the induction and commencement of classwork.

