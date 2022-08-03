Adorable has a new meaning with Little Surprise Box the pioneers of Kids Monsoon Fashion in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3 (ANI/PRNewswire): Monsoon Fashion plays a major role in the fashion game in a tropical country like India.

Kids and Monsoon Fashion is a vibe and Little Surprise Box believes kids deserve to enjoy their childhood monsoon memories. Parents love dressing up the little ones in adorable, vibrant and striking monsoon fashion wear.

Little Surprise Box is the Pioneer of Monsoon Kids Fashion in India; with an exuberant collection of Gumboots, Umbrellas and Raincoats Little Surprise Box is a one stop shop for everything monsoon fashion and kids.

With superior quality materials, vibrant and trendy designs, every Little Surprise Box raincoat or gumboot or umbrella is handcrafted to perfection by a Mom Entrepreneur; Swapna Amin Pawa. Today with a patronization that swears by Little Surprise Box, they are the nation leader in Kids Monsoon wear and a household name in this category. Scaling up their game year by year, launching categories, that were thought to be 'buys' while doing trips abroad, Little Surprise Box bring all the kids need home, at awesome prices with quality game on point.

From Celebrity Mums to High Profile Mom Influencers from around the country; Little Surprise Box has a cult following. With the Monsoon Fashion flying off the shelf; Creating and churning multiple orders by the hour, they are available on 7 leading ecommerce platforms like Myntra, Nykaa Fashion, First Cry, Amazon, Ajio and so on.



This surge in kids' monsoon fashion in India sees Little Surprise Box as the frontrunners in the category which is unexplored and all set to make it big. Little Surprise Box today is a name synonymous with Monsoon Kids Fashion, premium newborn hampers, back to school (backpacks, tiffin boxes, water bottles) categories.

Swapna Amin Pawa, Founder Little Surprise Box states; ''Little Surprise Box was started by an inquisitive mom trying to create new born gifting for parents in India. With a niche we still ace, Monsoon Kids Fashion honestly just emerged out of creating interesting picks for Mums like me who loved dressing up their kids. I love little detailing and everything happy and vibrant and with my brand it shows. Also, I wanted a fun and fearless monsoon experience for all kids and mums, remove any hygiene fear from mums so that kids could explore all the monsoon fun in all capacity. You will love the splash of colours we flaunt and the exciting designs we showcase, mums and kids alike love Monsoon Fashion at Little Surprise Box. At Little Surprise Box (LSB) we believe Monsoons are fun, and why should kids be curbed from enjoying this gorgeous weather."

Jumping In muddy puddles is not messy anymore, Little Surprise Box is on a constant endeavour to make this weather stylish for little divas and champs. What the West did to winters is what Little Surprise Box is set out to do for India.

Little Surprise Box is a story which just goes on and on like a never-ending fairy tale. The brand came into existence when a Supermom decided to expand her dreams hand in hand with her baby girl.

