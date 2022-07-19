Adsum Advisory Services Pvt Ltd eyeing PAN India expansion

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI/SRV): Technological advancements along with digitalisation have benefited many sectors including financial services and banking. However, there still remains risk of identity fraud and misrepresentation by applicants. Adsum Advisory Services, a leading loan verification company and corporate background checker in India, helps in authenticating individual's and companies' identity. Adsum aims to further expand the availability of its services to clients and maximize the quality of services provided.

Some of the professional consulting services that Adsum offers include (1) Customer Point Verification (CPV) with an innovative field investigation (FI) approach and highly efficient field activity tracking and real-time report updates; (2) Collection and Receivable Management with end-to-end collections and recoveries field automation; (3) Claim Investigation - Adsum has partnered with a leading insurance company; (4) Pre-risk Inspection, a mobile technology capable of assisting inspectors in collecting vehicle information right away; (5) Background Screening, an efficient company background check; (6) Tele calling, starting from Customer Care to Customer Acquisition.



Pankaj Kumar, Founder & Director of Adsum Advisory Pvt Ltd says, "It's been 14 years since we founded Adsum in Hyderabad, our headquarters; until now, Adsum has succeeded in achieving and providing our best service to clients from 14 states (one headquarters and nine branches) in India. However, numbers are not the benchmark for success for Adsum, but rather the success of our clients itself is our success. Therefore, we are again expanding our range of services by opening our tenth branch in Tirupati. With this, we hope it will help Adsum's aim of pan-India expansion."





Banks are expanding their distribution in rural areas, particularly in terms of demand for loans and credit cards. With the entry of many fintech companies, tier II-III cities account for a significant portion of this demand. Adsum is solving these problems with last-mile reach and digitally verified data.

Some of the advantages that clients get when using the services of Adsum are large FOS Fleet covering all pin codes (no OGL concept), PDA-based verification, geo-fencing, tamper-proof verification and the best-in-class turnaround time (TAT).

Talking about Adsum services further, in CPV, it provides complete features, considering that CPV is one of the most critical processes in avoiding fraud and increasing client business. These features are Verification Agent, Capture Profile, Documentation and Customer Signature, and Real-time Status Processing and Updates.

To know more about Adsum, please visit http://adsum.co.in/

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

