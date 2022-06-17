Adtech platform Infomo signs a multiyear partnership with Vodafone Idea for the launch of Vi ads, through its subsidiary TorcAI

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI/GPRC): Infomo Global Limited (Infomo) is emerging as a major player, and key disruptor, in the rapidly expanding digital marketing, advertising and data monetization marketplace following the announcement of a partnership with one of the world's largest telecommunications providers.

Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi) provides access to more than 243 million subscribers in India- and has signed a multi-year partnership with Infomo's subsidiary TorcAI to launch a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) enabled AdTech and data distribution platform known as Vi Ads.

Vi Ads provides marketers with a programmatic media-buying platform that targets consumers and delivers unprecedented levels of insight, transparency and real-time analytics. Vi Ads clearly illustrates campaign performance and provides unparalleled value for money for marketers, advertisers and publishers.

Commenting on the launch of Vi Ads, Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer at Vodafone Idea said, "This critical partnership will ensure our programmatic platform - Vi Ads address two of the biggest challenges faced by marketers today - authentic insights and enhanced reach.

"Firstly, it offers marketers the benefits of unique audience segments, interest groups and targeting parameters derived using Vi's deep insights of our consumers, built on 'opt-in data'.

"Secondly, it allows advertisers to reach their chosen audiences across a range of Vi's own digital media as well as external third-party programmatic media and traditional channels, like SMS and IVR calls. This is a simple, easy to use and highly efficient solution for marketers to effectively reach the right people at the right time with the most relevant message", added Avneesh Khosla.



The Vi Ads platform has been built in partnership with TorcAI (a member of the Infomo Global group), a provider of audience infrastructure and programmatic solutions. TorcAI leverages data science, AI and ML to stitch together legacy marketing and advertising platforms with cutting edge technology.

Ananda Rao, Group CEO of Infomo said, "The signing of this critical partnership with Vodafone Idea in India, one of the largest markets in the world, cannot be understated and reinforces the leadership position Infomo is taking as a global player in the digital advertising and programmatic market.

"Furthermore, Infomo is on target to sign up several key partnerships across multiple markets in the coming weeks. We also expect to join forces with more than 30 substantials media companies over the coming months. In total, those agreements translate into 500 million mobile device connections and more than 4 billion page views, per month.

"We've also challenged ourselves to double those numbers through 2023 and are on track to reach an astonishing advertising audience of more than 1 billion people worldwide."

Infomo was founded in 2018 by ex-Infosys Australia Head, Ananda Rao and corporate and investment veteran and M&A strategist, Peter Jermyn.

The Company has grown rapidly over the past 18 months with offices across Australia, Singapore, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam with aggressive plans for expansion into the US, Brazil, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

