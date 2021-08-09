Advaiya receives the recognition of Great Place to Work 2021-2022

New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Advaiya Solutions, a premier consulting and implementation services firm recognized for its tailored digital transformation solutions has been certified as a Great Place to Work® in India.

Receiving this certificate is a milestone for the firm, which has extensive experience working with top-notch companies and elite customers. Advaiya has earned this recognition for creating a great workplace for all its employees and has excelled in the five dimensions set as per Great Place to Work® Institute.

Even during the pandemic, Advaiya strived to provide a great experience to its employees and introduced numerous initiatives to make the "work from anywhere" transition easier for them; further making the technology solutions company even more worthy of this certificate.

The certification process works on the feedback received from employees working in the organization. Great Place to Work® Institute surveyed employees at Advaiya and gathered information about the company's culture and pandemic response.

This includes how trustworthy, caring, and fair the company is in crises and how supportive it is with respect to employees' physical, emotional, and financial health. The assessment also takes into consideration the company's broader community impact while surveying the employees. Particular attention was paid to how employees' experiences varied depending on their job role, gender, race/ethnicity, payroll status, and other characteristics to ensure that the company creates a great workplace for all.



"We have always worked towards creating an environment where the individual needs of every employee are fulfilled, and everyone feels safe and heard. We are proud of the entire team for repeatedly proving that Advaiyans are the industry's leading professionals, and we are thankful to the team for making it possible. It is indeed a great moment for Team Advaiya. We hope that we keep achieving great heights in the future," said Manish Godha, Chief Executive Officer.

Adding to it, Ruchika Godha, Chief Operating Officer, said, "It is an honor that we have achieved this accolade - that too applying for the first time. Getting Great Place to Work-certified was a goal we had set for ourselves and having achieved it made us believe that we are doing something right here. We have worked continuously to improve our employee experience, focusing on our culture, physical space, and digital space.

Advaiya is a technology consulting and implementation services company that provides tailored digital transformation solutions with business applications, cloud, and analytics. Technology is a great enabler of productivity, creativity, and effectiveness, but only if fully adopted.

Advaiya works hard to understand customers' needs, pain points, and opportunities to enable purposeful digital initiatives that enhance decision making, customer experience, business productivity, and technology-led innovation.

Great Place to Work® Institute is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.

In the United States, Great Place to Work produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and a series of Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists, including lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small and Medium Companies and over a half dozen different industries.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

