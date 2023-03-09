Advanced Fully Automatic Robotic Joint Replacement Surgery Unit inaugurated at Sahyadri Hospitals

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): Sahyadri Hospitals, today inaugurated an advanced Robotic Joint Replacement Surgery Unit. The state-of-the-art facility of Sahyadri Hospitals Kothrud was inaugurated at the hands of former cricketer Zaheer Khan in the presence of Former Mayor Pune, Murlidhar Mohol. The inauguration was followed by a special talk show 'Ek Tappa with Zaheer Khan' and Dr Abhijit Agashe, Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon, hosted by well-known compere Sudhir Gadgil where Zaheer hir Khan shared some key tips to stay fit.

Zaheer Khan said, "The injuries during Australia tour and later before the friendship series was a challenging phase in my career. One finds it difficult to deal with such injuries and return back to the field." Talking about his Pro-Sports Fitness initiative, he added, "At the highest level apart from dealing and recovering from injuries; one must be able to give more than 100 per cent on the field again. The center was started to help deal with such injuries and make it accessible to all."

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Abhijit Agashe, Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon at Sahyadri Hospitals said, "Wear and tear in the joints is a common problem with age. Robotic systems have reduced human intervention and increased accuracy in the procedure, resulting in better outcomes and significant improvement in the quality of life of patients."

He revealed that accuracy is achieved through many factors. Artificial intelligence, automation, reduced human intervention in the system, accurate assessment of the overall position due to pre-operative 3D imaging, surgical preparation can result in better accuracy in actual surgical procedures. All this can lead to minimal bleeding, shorter hospital stays and faster recovery.





Dr Agashe added, "The newly introduced Robotic Joint Replacement System at Sahyadri Hospitals is most advanced in technology and is a fully automatic robotic unit. With such an advanced system, procedures can be performed accurately even in complex and challenging conditions."

Amruta Sane, Unit Head at Sahyadri Hospitals Kothrud said, "The most advanced technology is now made available at a reasonable cost, with joint replacement packages ( including implant) starting from 2 lacs. This new technology will certainly add quality to life after joint replacement."

Sahyadri Hospitals is the largest chain of hospitals in Maharashtra with 8 hospitals across three cities of Pune, Nashik and Karad. The hospital chain has over 900 Beds and 200 ICU beds, 2000 Clinicians and 2600 Supporting Staff providing round-the-clock healthcare. Sahyadri Hospitals has touched the lives of more than 50 lakh people by providing quality care.

To know more: http://sahyadrihospital.com/

