Advantage Club launches exclusive Diwali gifting options for corporates

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Advantage Club, India's most extensive reward loyalty program has come up with a special category of gifts and vouchers for corporates to choose from this Diwali.

The categories are a mix of physical and virtual gifts that can be provided to employees, clients and customers. With the festival of lights being right around the corner, corporates are rushing to ensure that they have the perfect gift for their employees this Diwali to boost morale and set themselves apart from others. Through their specialized 'Diwali Wallet', companies can also gift points to employees which can be redeemed across 10,000+ gifts, products and e-vouchers of their choice.

"Choosing the right gift for your employees to show your appreciation and feel them valued is always a tough task for corporates. The gift needs to be personal and at the same time, should be in line with the company's values. We at Advantage club understand that there is no one gift that fits all approaches that corporates can follow. So, we have launched an exclusive Diwali Wallet to make gifting easy for companies and provide a choice to the employee to choose from multiple gifting options," said Sourabh Deorah, CEO and Co-founder at Advantage Club.

The virtual options might be the go to mode of gifting this year owing to the pandemic and a significant part of the workforce working from home. Digital gift vouchers are the most convenient and flexible gifting option in modern days. The Advantage Club Gift Card/Points lets the employees spend their reward points across 10,000+ online and offline brands in various categories. This gives the flexibility to employees to choose to redeem the gift card in the brand of their choice!



Advantage club is also providing brand-specific gift cards on all major online and offline shopping brands who will also have huge discounts during the festivities. The other digital categories include virtual wishes and subscription cards. Advantage Club has various brand partners for online fitness classes, streaming platforms, dining, entertainment etc at reduced prices.

Goodie bags and physical gifts is another route that companies can take. Corporates can choose gifts from an impressive catalogue from Advantage club or choose from a curated category of work from home products. Advantage Club has recently launched a dedicated Work From Home section from where employees can shop from a wide variety of products like tables, chairs, laptop accessories, colourful lap cushions, lighting options, and a lot more to enhance their workspace. Employers can simply load the employee's "work from home" wallet, and employees can choose to redeem on the product of their choice.

Advantage Club prides itself in being an employee-centric organisation and has always formulated and designed products and services for the benefit of the workforce of any company. During this pandemic, the company has transformed from being a corporate discount platform, and an end-to-end reward and recognition solution to a company that has taken a holistic approach to employee safety, satisfaction and betterment in the present scenario.

Founded by UCLA, Microsoft, and Amazon alumni Sourabh Deorah and Smiti Bhatt Deorah in 2015, the core idea behind the company is to help organisations in elevating employee satisfaction and reduce attrition by executing practical benefits and rewards. With 250+ corporate clients, including giants like Concentrix, EY, Maruti, and Delhi very, Advantage Club is leading the $2 billion market in India.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

