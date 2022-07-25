Adventure Hospitality opens first franchise outlet of Veggie Delight in South Goa

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI/SRV): Veggie Delight, an exclusive pure vegetarian restaurant, is inaugurating its first-ever franchise outlet in San Thome (Benalium), South Goa. The restaurant has one outlet in Varca, South Goa, aiming to provide a variety of delectable vegetarian cuisines. Given the exponential surge in pure vegetarian and Jain eating visitors visiting Goa, as well as the scarcity of exclusive high-end pure vegetarian outlets in Goa, this concept and brand of Veggie Delight was born under the name of Ram Niwas Agarwal.

San Thome is a museum, a knowledge and heritage fusion house. The museum comes among the top ten tourist places in Goa. It has Goa's heritage and culture influenced by Indian, Portuguese, and British India. Visitors to the museum are increasing in number, and with the recent inauguration of the museum's restaurant, there will be more demand for exquisite vegetarian food. Veggie Delight has gotten great feedback from clients ever since it opened its doors in South Goa. On the Google website, Veggie Delight has a rating of 5 out of 5 stars.



Manoj Kumar comes from a hotel background and has worked for some of India's most prestigious hotels, including Taj and Marriott. With his expertise in the hotel industry, Manoj founded Adventure Hospitality in 2020 during the pandemic to assist hotel and restaurant businesses. Ram Niwas Agarwal owns Veggie Delight and Center Court which is handled by Adventure Hospitality, a management consulting business that oversees Goa. The proprietor of Adventure Hospitality is to help hotel and restaurant owners to generate revenue.

Adventure Hospitality is contemplating a veggie expansion to Colva and Panjim in the next few months because he is extremely optimistic about the Veggie Delight development since he believes that more vegetarians are visiting Goa. Manoj Kumar hopes to manage ten more hotels this year and assist hotel owners in maximizing income.





Manoj Kumar, Founder, and CEO of Adventure Hospitality said, "It has been a joy working with Ram Niwas Agarwal. He made a very wise decision to serve vegetarian guests in Goa, as finding a 100 per cent vegetarian restaurant might be tough and I feel that more vegetarians are traveling to Goa. I am looking forward to creating numerous franchises for Veggie Delight while keeping Agarwal's vision in mind. "

Ram, a staunch vegetarian, enthusiastically promotes the phrase 'Be Vegetarian, Live Longer' through his projects. Bindu's inclusion of unique, handcrafted, and authentic masalas is a catalyst in the restaurant's expansion across Goa; supporting him in his endeavors.

Center Court's unique area, Veggie Delight, debuted in 2021 for guests from all around to enjoy its high-level food quality. The number of customers surged for the brand once it separated from the veg eateries. Furthermore, due to their completely vegetarian clientele, the restaurant has a separate kitchen for vegetarian cuisine, which is not usual in the F & B business. The restaurant also specializes in JAIN cuisine, which is made separately.

Veggie Delight's owner, Ram Niwas Agarwal, stated, "We founded Veggie Delight to appeal to a large percentage of diners who only want vegetarian meals. Our unique combination of homestyle cooking and a variety of other cuisines provides our clients with an outstanding dining experience.

Having access to healthy and nutritious food that is safe and free of contamination is one of the cornerstones of good health. The core focus of the collaboration between Veggie Delight and Adventure Hospitality is to promote vegetarian food in Goa. Every time a customer dines at Veggie Delight, the culinary crew will construct the ideal picnic. But don't take our word for it: 'Extraordinary to perfection in every area--food, drink, and service.'

