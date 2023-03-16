Adventz Group and Envien Group to jointly develop and own Greenfield 150 KLPD grain based distillery in Uttar Pradesh

Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Zuari Industries Limited (ZIL) has entered into definitive agreements with Envien International Limited of Envien Group, headquartered in Slovakia on 15 March 23 to jointly develop, construct own and operate a 150 KLPD grain-based distillery in Uttar Pradesh and supply ethanol to Oil Marketing Companies under the Ethanol Blending Programme of the Government of India.

The distillery will be developed at Aira, Lakhimpur Kheri, UP and is expected to commence commercial operations by mid-2024. The distillery will provide direct and indirect employment to approximately 2000 people. The distillery is being implemented by Zuari Envien Bioenergy Pvt Ltd which will own and operate the project as a joint venture (JV) company. The JV will explore organic and inorganic growth prospects to scale up the production of ethanol to ~1000 KLPD in near future.



Commenting on the event, Athar Shahab, MD, Zuari Industries Limited said: "We are delighted to partner Envien Group to pursue this exciting opportunity that resonates strongly with India's vision of sustainable development. This will significantly enhance our contribution to the ethanol blending programme of the country that is crucial for reducing our dependence on fossil fuels and import of crude."





Commenting on the event, Robert Spisak, Director, Envien International Limited said: "The capacity of the Indian market is simply staggering, and it is a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit and resilience of its Indian people. We are proud to partner with Adventz Group, a respected and established Indian conglomerate with rich legacy and strong commitment towards clean and green fuels. We are confident that our shared values and complementary strengths shall enable us to leverage and scale up the contribution to the ethanol blending programme of India for a sustainable future."

Zuari Industries Limited is the holding company of the Adventz Group - a leading Indian conglomerate with presence in fertilisers and chemicals, sugar, renewable energy, ethanol, engineering, manufacturing, real estate and services. ZIL owns and operates an integrated sugar complex at Aira, Lakhimpur Kheri, UP.

Envien Group is one of the biggest players in the biofuel industry in Europe. Envien is active in all segments of the biofuel industry from purchasing of feedstock, production of biofuels and the sale of bioethanol and biodiesel. The production facilities of the Envien Group are located in Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

